Tim "Herb" Alexander of PRIMUS Announces HERB'S CIDER Anniversary with HERBSSTOCK Music Festival Block Party

Join the Herb's crew for a blowout event that includes live performances by Tim "Herb" Alexander and KJ Sawka from Los Angeles, Fred Green from Phoenix and local favorites, the Staxx Brothers from Bellingham. This is a family-friendly anniversary block party that promises amazing ciders and food to fit all palates.

"We have come a long way in a short time," says Herb. "We are excited to have our ciders reach more customers on the eastern side of the state."

Located in the heart of Bellingham, Herb's Cider launched a line of foundation ciders in cans which include the Single Stroke (Semi-Dry), the Double Stroke (Bone Dry), the Black Note (Blackberry) and the Rim Shot (Hazy Hopped). In addition, they release 30 high end specialty releases and single varietal ciders in large format bottles.

Herb's Cider is produced by world renowned rock drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander and acclaimed Cider Maker, Chris Weir. Known to PRIMUS fans as "Herb the Ginseng Drummer", Herb continues to tour with PRIMUS across the globe in his free time. Herb's Cider is currently distributing in Washington State through Columbia Distributing with plans to move into Northern California later this year.

Production Address:

3155 Mercer Ave. #101

Bellingham, WA 98225

Tasting Room:

1228 Bay St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

SOURCE Herb's Cider