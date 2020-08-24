Tim Sayed MD MBA, FACS wins Top Plastic Surgeon West and Top Aesthetic Doctor in the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

Dr. Tim Sayed MD is a double board-certified plastic surgeon who has been practicing cosmetic and reconstructive surgery 17+ years. He is highly skilled in all forms of cosmetic surgery, including breast implant removal, tummy tuck, breast augmentation and lift, rhinoplasty, facelift, eyelid lift and body contouring.



Dr. Sayed launched Tim Sayed MD, a boutique plastic surgery practice in southern California with offices in Newport Beach and La Jolla, bringing techniques from South Florida to Southern California. He has offered expert cosmetic surgery to patients who have traveled to see him from New York, Asia, The Caribbean, Europe and the Middle East. Dr. Sayed puts patient safety and excellent cosmetic results first and works with patients to achieve their goals with a gentle and confident demeanor. He has recently become well-known for his procedures benefiting patients seeking breast implant removal for a variety of indications, marrying technology and technique. The motto at Tim Sayed MD is "Aesthetics Done Right," highlighting his commitment to the patient experience.



Dr. Sayed has always been a leader among his peers. He was the valedictorian of the largest high school class in Texas, and finished Phi Beta Kappa and AOA in medical school (the top 10% of med students). He proudly earned degrees from top-ranked programs in engineering (Berkeley), medicine (UCSF), and business (Kellogg), and trained in surgery at the prestigious Massachusetts General Hospital (Harvard).



Dr. Sayed expertise is also sought after by numerous startups. He is an investor, advisor and/or cofounder in several exciting new ventures. He is excited to see debuts of Aniya Beauty, Elevai Skincare and Yes Doctor Patient Financing coming soon!

Contact:

Tim Sayed MD, P.C.

ATTN: Christine Carni

4510 Executive Drive, Suite 105

San Diego, CA 92121

858-247-2933 (858-24SAYED)

[email protected]

www.timsayedmd.com



About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Julia, CEO

[email protected]

https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c



SOURCE Aesthetic Everything

Related Links

https://aestheticeverything.com

