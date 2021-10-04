Tim Shoemaker Appointed Kolene Corporation Vice President of Sales

DETROIT, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolene Corporation President, W. Scott Schilling, announced the promotion of Timothy D. Shoemaker to Vice President of Sales for the corporation effective immediately. Mr. Shoemaker will lead Kolene's Sales and Business Development teams, reporting to Mr. Dennis McCardle, Executive Vice President- Sales and Technical Service. Mr. Shoemaker was unanimously voted to join Kolene Corporation's Board of Directors and elected an officer of the company.

Timothy D. Shoemaker

"Tim's experience, starting in our engineering department designing Kolene equipment, has provided the technical knowledge and foundation to make him an invaluable asset and resource in our sales organization," said Mr. Schilling. "As Kolene enters new markets and technologies, Tim's leadership will be paramount in our continued success in the industry."

Shoemaker, 34, holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from University of Detroit Mercy. He joined Kolene in 2011 and is the great-grandson of Kolene's founder, John H. Shoemaker, and the son of Roger L. Shoemaker, the company's current CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Founded in 1939, Detroit-based Kolene Corporation provides custom-designed and engineered equipment, specialized chemical formulations, and processes for cleaning and conditioning metal surfaces. Kolene's products are used worldwide for casting cleaning, alloy descaling, coatings removal, engine rebuild and other demanding industrial and military applications. For more information visit www.kolene.com.

SOURCE Kolene Corporation

Related Links

www.kolene.com

