Tim Tallach Joins Pathstone as Executive Managing Director

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathstone, an independently operated and partner-owned multi-generational family office serving HNW and UHNW individuals and families, family offices, and select institutions, announced today the addition of Tim Tallach to the Family Office Services Team. Tallach will be focused on the development, delivery, and continuous refinement of Pathstone's holistic wealth advisory and family office solutions. He brings over 24 years' experience to Pathstone, having worked exclusively with family offices, family businesses and ultra-high net worth families on tax, financial, fiduciary, philanthropic and estate planning matters.

Timothy Tallach, EMD

"We are incredibly excited for Tim to be joining our team," said Allan Zachariah, Co-CEO of Pathstone. "He is a proven thought leader in our industry. Tim's leadership of our Family Office Services platform will continue to ensure that Pathstone delivers on our promise of being a multi-generational firm for multi-generational clients."

"I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to join such an innovative and client-centric organization," said Tallach. "Pathstone is setting the new standard for strategy and service in an otherwise fragmented and confusing Multi-Family Office industry. Our values and vision for the future of advising wealthy families are completely aligned, and I am confident that my prior experience and skillset will further complement Pathstone's already industry leading platform."

Prior to Pathstone, Tallach led GenSpring Family Offices' national Wealth Advisory Center where he was responsible for the firm-wide development, delivery, and support of all Family Office client solutions. Throughout his tenure, he held numerous leadership roles including serving on its Senior Leadership Team, its Board of Directors, as its Chief Fiduciary Officer, and as a Board Member of its affiliated SunTrust Delaware Trust and Teton Trust Companies. He launched his career in tax and wealth advisory with Arthur Andersen, serving on its U.S. Product Development and Family Wealth Planning specialty teams.

About Pathstone:

Pathstone is an independently operated and partner-owned multi-generational family office that offers strategic wealth management and customized investment services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, family offices, and select institutions.

With decades of experience as trusted advisors, we employ an advocacy-focused model that empowers our clients to define and achieve their unique long-term goals and support their legacy. For more information, please visit www.pathstone.com.

SOURCE Pathstone

Related Links

http://www.pathstone.com/

