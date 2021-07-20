Tim Tebow Signs with Clean Juice As National Brand Ambassador

The partnership with Clean Juice is highlighted by the creation of the brand's first-ever national TV spot featuring Tebow and his experience with the brand. The spot and subsequent videos featuring Tebow will be utilized across multiple strategies and platforms to build awareness of the award-winning brand as it expands across the U.S. Clean Juice will also feature Tebow in social media, web, point-of-purchase materials product development, and more.

"Tim Tebow's natural authenticity, inspiring reputation, commitment to healthy living, and unwavering faith is the perfect embodiment of the personal and professional values we hold dear at Clean Juice," said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. "We are truly blessed that Tebow has chosen to stand side-by-side with Clean Juice in becoming the face of the brand's continued mission and vision of being healthy in body and strong in spirit. The entire Clean Juice family is blessed to work with Tebow."

Tebow's success on the athletic field and his unwavering commitment to his faith have made him a source of inspiration to people all over the world. He is the founder and chairman of the board of the Tim Tebow Foundation, which operates ministries that are dedicated to serving and celebrating people with special needs, caring for homeless and abandoned children, providing physical and spiritual care to children with profound medical needs, and fighting human trafficking.

"I'm very excited to be partnering with Clean Juice and to offer something that is truly clean and healthy," said Tebow. "The biggest thing about Clean Juice over everything else is that you can trust the product and brand. There aren't a lot of products that are transparent about what is in your food."

Tim Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick, and Heisman Trophy winner. After his first stint in the NFL, Tebow joined ESPN and the SEC Network. In addition to his role on SEC Nation, the network's traveling roadshow, Tebow contributes to a variety of other ESPN platforms. In fall 2016 he signed a baseball contract with the New York Mets before returning to the NFL in 2021. Through it all, Tim's true passion remains the work of the Tim Tebow Foundation, which he began in 2010. The foundation's mission is to bring Faith, Hope, and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. The foundation is fulfilling that mission every day by fighting for those who can't fight for themselves all around the world.

In addition to the brand ambassadorship, Clean Juice is partnering with the Tim Tebow Foundation, as they collectively pursue a strong commitment to enhancing local communities through the company's Quarters 4 Kids initiative. Launched at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quarters 4 Kid serves underprivileged children to become "healthy in body and strong in spirit" by providing access and education to underprivileged children about proper nutrition, the benefits of organic eating, exercise, and improving overall wellness.

"We are honored and blessed to align our philanthropic vision and dream of making meaningful and impactful contributions toward underprivileged children and communities with Tebow and his foundation," added Eckles. "His unwavering faith, indomitable spirit, and passion for health and wellness is the embodiment of authenticity, altruism, and genuine compassion for all people. We couldn't think of anyone better than Tebow and his foundation to fulfill our dream of faithful community service."

For information about Clean Juice and its commitment to providing a truly delicious, healthy, and organic product in communities across the nation, please visit www.CleanJuice.com.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture, Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa® salad bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being named #154 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500® ranking and the #1 spot as Franchise Gator's 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

About Tim Tebow Foundation

The Tim Tebow Foundation exists to bring Faith, Hope, and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. This mission is being fulfilled every day through 16 initiatives in the fields of Orphan Care + Prevention, Special Needs, Children with Profound Medical Needs, and Anti-Human Trafficking. To learn more about how the Tim Tebow Foundation is serving the world's most vulnerable and sharing God's love by fighting for those who can't fight for themselves, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org.

