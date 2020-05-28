Tim Wesley to Take the Helm as President of myFamilyChannel

The company, based in Louisville, KY, provides an easy-to-use, senior friendly communications platform, that allows families, residents and staff to communicate easily through their smart phones and television screen. Additionally, it provides a pathway for telehealth and communication by physicians, hospitals and other senior-focused companies when installed in the seniors' home. Wesley, who has served as a consultant to the company for the last year, will focus on building corporate infrastructure, the continued expansion of myFamilyChannel services across senior focused industries, and securing capital for future growth.

"Tim is just the person we need to take the company to the next level," said Todd Smith, Founder and CEO of myFamilyChannel. "I am honored that he believes in our mission, and I know we will make a great team."

Wesley's experience in healthcare and senior living includes engineering large-scale mergers and acquisitions, launching an IPO, and building investor coalitions. He will put that expertise to work for myFamilyChannel to assist the company at this critical growth stage.

"My background in senior living has been as an owner/operator, but I'm looking forward to working on the technology side of the business. Our product is a game changer, one that connects seniors to the people that care about them and for them, more seamlessly than ever before. The technology offers a platform that is adaptable, accessible and easy to use. I believe the potential is huge and the senior living vertical is just the beginning."

myFamilyChannel was developed by Odessa Studios, a healthcare technology team based in Louisville, Kentucky whose mission is to make technology simple and safe for analog natives. For more information on myFamilyChannel, please visit www.myfamilychannel.com. To learn more about myFamilyChannel, you can also contact Todd Smith at [email protected].

