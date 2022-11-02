Timber Logistics Market to Grow by USD 1.58 Bn, 37% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The timber logistics market size is expected to grow by USD 1.58 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by product type (industrial roundwood, fuelwood, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Timber Logistics Market 2022-2026

Timber Logistics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, APAC will lead the thermostatic radiator valve market during the forecast period. The region will account for 37% of the market's growth. China and Japan are the key markets for the timber logistics market in APAC. The increasing demand for paper-based packaging will facilitate the timber logistics market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

By type, the industrial roundwood segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Industrial roundwood consists of pulpwood, sawlogs, veneer logs, and other types of industrial roundwood that are used for fence posts and telegraph poles. These products can be used for any purpose other than energy. As the international trade of industrial roundwood is in relatively small volumes, the largest producers are also the largest consumers. The US, China, and Russia are some of the largest consumers and producers of industrial roundwood.

Timber Logistics Market: Driver and Trend

The increasing demand for paper-based packaging is one of the key factors driving the global timber logistics market growth. Globally, the demand for paper and paperboard has increased significantly. The demand for tissue paper and packaging materials made from wood pulp is expected to increase continuously until 2030, owing to the growing demand for packaging in emerging and e-commerce markets. Moreover, companies are looking for sustainable packaging and opting for paper-based packaging instead of plastics. Therefore, there is a growing demand for paper and paperboard packaging, which will increase the demand for wood and, in turn, the demand for timber logistics, thus driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The increase in the use of lesser-known timber species will fuel the global timber logistics market growth. Growing concerns over the extinction of certain types of trees and flora have increased the adoption of lesser-known timber species with similar properties. With certain timber species becoming scarce, traditional teak buyers are looking for lesser-known species for wooden applications in construction, including beams, walls, doors, and floors. One of the main advantages of using lesser-known timber species is the cost advantage that they offer. The demand for lesser-known timber species will increase in the future due to their low costs and similar properties, which will increase the volume of timber being transported and subsequently drive market growth over the forecast period.

Timber Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.58 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.03 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled acadon AG, Biewer Lumber LLC, Buhle Betfu, Champion Freight NZ Ltd., Dalaro Shipping AB, Forest and Wood Products Australia Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Trimble Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Denholm UK Logistics Ltd., and Euroforest Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

