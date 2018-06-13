Timbercon Appoints New Vice President of People

TUALATIN, Ore., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timbercon, a leading US-based fiber optic solutions provider, announced today its appointment of Laura McKinney as Vice President of People. In this role, Laura will be responsible for the management and overall performance of Human Resources, Finance, Accounting, and Information Technology departments, and will play a crucial part in guiding and nurturing the company culture as Timbercon continues to grow. Laura brings 30 years of executive leadership and engineering-related experience to Timbercon and holds a Masters in Computer Science from the Oregon Graduate Institute. Laura comes to Timbercon from the Oregon Institute of Technology, where she held the position of Vice President, and from the Oregon University System, where she held the position of Assistant Vice Chancellor for Industry Partnerships.

Laura McKinney joins Timbercon as Vice President of People

"Timbercon is growing at an unprecedented rate, and with this new growth comes the need for dedicated leadership in HR, IT, Finance and Accounting," stated Eric Meslow, CEO and President of Timbercon. "We're excited to have Laura join our executive team as Vice President of People – it's a new chapter for the company, and Laura's impressive leadership and technical experience is a perfect fit for Timbercon."

About Timbercon, Inc.

Timbercon, Inc. is an AS9100D and ISO9001:2015 certified fiber optic solutions design and manufacturing company, based in Tualatin, Oregon. Founded in 1997, Timbercon has built a reputation for engineering excellence, high quality products and award-winning customer service and support. Timbercon serves the military, aerospace, medical, data communications and industrial markets, and is privately owned.

