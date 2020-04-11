Timberlane Shifts From Shutters to Shields In Response to Critical Supply Shortages

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa., April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the shortage of PPE supplies as a result of COVID-19, Timberlane, an exterior shutter manufacturer located in the suburbs of Philadelphia, PA, has shifted its primary focus from shutters to shields. In addition to their existing 70 employees, Timberlane has also opened its doors to those in need of employment by offering temporary positions. To date, over 125 furloughed and out-of-work employees have been onboarded to manufacture face and intubation shields and an additional 300 applicants are pending, with the goal to nearly triple Timberlane's total number of employees.

"It's scary how many front line workers are still in need of these critical resources and our dedicated team of employees is trying to do our part in this crisis and we're proud to contribute," states Rick Skidmore, CEO and Founder of Timberlane, Inc. "Besides allowing all of our employees to continue to work, we are also trying to do our part for the local community by providing approximately 200 new jobs when so many people are out of work and worried about being able to afford food, let alone paying their bills."

Meeting the demand and ensuring the safety of essential workers is at an all-time high. Timberlane is currently producing over 175,000 shields per week, with plans to increase capacity to 400,000 a week at a minimum.

Though this isn't part of Timberlane's normal offerings, the plan is to quickly manufacture and ship orders to hospitals, medical facilities, first responders and other front-line workers who fear running low or completely out of these critical protective supplies.

All shields are being sold at cost and are solely focused on helping those in need. Timberlane has no intention of profiting from any sales beyond the strict need to help the frontline and keep employees and members of the local community off unemployment.

"As an entrepreneurial company, the spirit of survival and resilience runs deep in our culture at Timberlane. We have full faith and confidence that our country and its citizens will come together and prevail during these trying times," states Rick Skidmore.

To purchase shields produced by Timberlane, please visit, www.timberlane.com/medical or email [email protected].

About Timberlane, Inc.

Timberlane, Inc., renowned for exceptional quality and customization in a variety of high-quality, high-performance materials, is one of the most well-respected brands in the shutter industry. From its headquarters in Montgomeryville, PA, Timberlane offers extraordinary customization capabilities in wood, aluminum, and state-of-the-art maintenance-free materials through a personal, direct-to-customer experience. For more information, visit www.timberlane.com.

