Timbers Resorts Announces The Addition Of Timbers Jupiter To Its Growing Luxury Rentals Portfolio

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Timbers Resorts, the leading developer and operator of private boutique properties around the globe, has added Timbers Jupiter to their growing luxury vacations portfolio, offering travelers the opportunity to experience the exclusive property for the first time. Guests can now enjoy the iconic private club with classic Florida resort services and exclusive amenities located just minutes away from the Palm Beach region's coveted beaches, idyllic golf courses, iconic boutiques, refined dining options and vibrant arts and culture scene.

"We're delighted to add Timbers Jupiter to our vacations portfolio and share its renowned luxury lifestyle experience with our guests, especially at a time when travelers are increasingly seeking low density leisure getaways in a safe and secure environment," said Austin Watkins, Managing Director Marketing and Hospitality Sales at Timbers Resorts. "Whether it's teeing off at our award-winning golf course, enjoying our extensive family programming, embarking on a private yacht charter or shopping and dining in nearby Palm Beach, Timbers Jupiter and our dedicated staff will ensure your next vacation is personalized and carefully curated to meet your needs."

The addition of Timbers Jupiter to Timbers Resorts' vacations portfolio comes at a time when travelers are increasingly seeking professionally managed vacation residences offering safety, and seclusion, coupled with the convenience of 5-star services and amenities. Perfect for guests looking to enjoy time in paradise while socially distancing, Timbers Jupiter's freestanding vacation residences and the surrounding resort features a vibrant atmosphere on an intimate scale. Guests looking to dine in the privacy of their own residence have the option to cook at home in their fully equipped kitchen or request one of Timbers' private chefs to concoct a gourmet meal to suit their preferences. Upon request, residences can be stocked with pre-arrival groceries for a contactless and ultimately seamless experience.

Nestled in the picturesque community of Jupiter, Florida, Timbers Jupiter serves as a gateway to the coveted Palm Beach region, offering a plethora of socially distanced activities for every member of the family. Guests can take in the area's world-renowned shores at nearby Juno Beach; get up close with more than 500 animals on 23 shaded tropical acres at Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society; tee off at one of the area's 160 rolling golf courses; stroll through 25 spectacular display garden at the Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County or charter a yacht through Timbers Jupiter's dedicated concierge for an adventure at sea.

Perfectly positioned for families seeking long term stays to make the most of relaxed work from home policies and distanced learning, the property has forged partnerships with local conservation organizations including Loggerhead Marinelife Center and Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum offering socially distanced outdoor tours and activities for firsthand educational experiences on both the history of the region and its wildlife. The property also offers special weekday "lunch box" delivery for virtual students and can arrange special at-home classrooms and offices upon request. Furthermore, Timbers Jupiter has crafted exclusive on-property programming for guests to safely make the most of their stay. Such amenities include socially-distanced golf cart "drive-in" movie screenings of classic titles (complete with "cart-hop" services), special "après tee" cocktail hours overlooking the lush green hills of the golf course and a weekly Timbers Beach Club "pop-up" arranged with umbrellas and chairs complemented by individually packed coolers with picnic lunches, refreshments and beach toys.

Timbers Jupiter also offers the unparalleled opportunity to arrange priority tee times at the 18-hole Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, widely recognized as one of the top courses in the United States. Typically reserved for private club members, the award-winning 7,242-yard signature Jack Nicklaus course and its 10-acre training facility is available to overnight guests at Timbers Jupiter and is the only way to access the facility outside of club membership. Consistently maintained in tournament caliber condition, Trump National Golf Club Jupiter is renowned for its special design features including deep pot bunkers which offer a uniqueness of appearance and challenge.

Timbers Jupiter includes 21 two-bedroom and 29 four-bedroom freestanding homes ranging from 1,900 square feet to over 2,900 square feet, elegantly furnished with expansive, screened-in lanais featuring built-in BBQs, heated and jetted plunge pools and lush vistas. Additional amenities include a resort-style pool, HAR-TRU tennis courts, concierge services, both fine and casual dining experiences and restorative spa treatments whether in the comfort of guests' own residence or in spa.

Nightly rates start at $1,095 for a two-bedroom residence with a 4-6-night minimum stay. To learn more or to request reservations, please visit timbersresorts.com/jupiter-vacations or call 1-888-579-8543.

About Timbers Jupiter:

Those who know Florida know Jupiter as the jewel of the Atlantic coast. In the center of this captivating setting, Timbers Jupiter resides within the acclaimed 285-acre Trump National Golf Club and mere minutes inland from the glistening shores of Juno Beach. At Timbers Jupiter, welcoming waterways and natural beauty frame Mediterranean-style homes overlooking the 7,531-yard Audubon-certified Jack Nicklaus Signature course. The Private Residence Club includes 21 two-bedroom and 29 four-bedroom elegantly furnished villas featuring expansive lanais and private plunge pools with views overlooking the course. Every amenity and service is at hand, including a fitness and motion studio, tennis center, a renowned spa, and elegant and enticing dining options. Timbers Jupiter raises the private residence club lifestyle to a fine art. www.timbersjupiter.com

About Timbers Resorts:

Timbers Resorts is the developer and operator of a collection of properties in over 15 of the world's most diverse high-end destinations. The Timbers Collection includes boutique private resorts, hotels and residence clubs in some of the world's most sought-after ski, golf, leisure and beach locations. Since 1999, Timbers Resorts has been committed to being authentic, unique and respectful of the destination, focusing on family and experiences, and never compromising with regard to quality and service. Owners at properties in the Timbers Collection are granted an ownership experience with expanded benefits through a host of travel and lifestyle partners such as Sentient Jet, Hertz, BMW, Priority Pass and many more, as well as access to the Timbers Reciprocity Program and the ability to trade vacation time with other destinations in the portfolio. Current Timbers Collection properties can be found in Aspen, Beaver Creek, Cabo San Lucas, Jupiter, Kauai, Kiawah Island, Maui, Napa, Scottsdale, Snowmass, Sonoma, Southern California, Steamboat, Tuscany and Vail.

For more information, please visit: www.timbersresorts.com

CONTACT: Katie Archambault, [email protected]kecomm.com

SOURCE Timbers Resorts

Related Links

http://timbersresorts.com

