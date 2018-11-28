Timbers Resorts To Open New Corporate Headquarters In Winter Park, Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timbers Resorts, one of the largest independent developers and operators of world-class boutique resorts, hotels and private residence clubs, today announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Winter Park, Fla. Timbers Resorts' move to Winter Park marks an exciting new chapter for the company and is in direct response to its growing portfolio of properties on the East Coast; its interest in expanding further into Florida, the Caribbean and Europe; and its desire to attract top industry talent for 80 job opportunities.

"We are very excited to join the Winter Park community," said CEO of Timbers Resorts Greg Spencer. "We feel that Florida provides a phenomenal platform for the Timbers Resorts brand and is a natural setting to launch new creative experiential vacation offerings. Moving our headquarters out of the Aspen area was a difficult decision, but we feel that Winter Park has a very similar spirit that our brand and employees will fit well within."

The relocation celebrates Timbers Resorts continued growth since its founding in 1999. The company's success has been based largely on their keen ability to recognize the most-sought out destinations and deliver a luxury product that is both unique and authentic focusing on family and experiences. This same careful consideration for location and the understanding of sense of place was also essential to deciding on the new headquarters. Spencer's top priority was finding a home for his team with comparable core values to Aspen and it was Winter Park's welcoming community and unique character that resonated with the brand's ethos and objectives.

"Winter Park has that special character and feel that resonates for Timbers," said David Burden, Executive Chairman & Founder of Timbers Resorts. "Having the corporate office on the East Coast is essential as we see more and more opportunities along the Eastern Seaboard and into Europe."

Centrally located in the Orlando metro area, Winter Park is proving to be an emerging epicenter for business in the Southeast, and along with its history as a resort destination, Timbers Resorts recognizes Winter Park an ideal location to fuel its future.

"There is no better place than the Orlando region for a global brand like Timbers Resorts to build its future," said Orlando Economic Partnership President and CEO Tim Giuliani. "As the most visited place in the U.S., this is the center of tourism and leisure activity, but more than that, our region is a place where companies can relocate their headquarters and find the resources and assets required for success."

Winter Park's high concentration of hospitality professionals and proximity to higher education was also important. The company expects to bring 80 jobs to the community, creating an exciting opportunity for individuals in the area who are looking to grow with one of the most reputable resort developers and operators in the country that is recognized for various world's best awards by Travel + Leisure, Conde Nast and TIME.

Governor Rick Scott said, "One of the most important things we can do for a family is give them a job. Florida's hardworking businesses have created more than 1.6 million jobs, and our unemployment rate is the lowest in more than 11 years because of our focus on job creation. I'm proud that this project will create even more jobs in the Orlando area."

Throughout this process, Spencer and his team have worked closely with the Orlando Economic Partnership, the City of Winter Park, the City of Orlando, the Government of Orange County and Enterprise Florida to make sure the move was a good fit for both the company as well as the community.

"We can't thank everyone enough for their true professionalism, their helpful nature and their welcoming hospitality," said Spencer. "The overall Orlando community should be very proud that this world-class group of professionals is focused on providing job growth in their respective communities."

"We know their presence will add to the vibrancy of Winter Park, and we look forward to welcoming the company and all of their team members to their new home," said City of Winter Park Mayor Steven Leary.

While the headquarters is moving, Timbers Resorts will still maintain its Colorado office as well as its satellite offices in Barcelona, Spain; Bluffton, SC; and Kauai, HI. Hiring for select positions is underway and the new office will open the first quarter of 2019. To view all open positions with Timbers Resorts and to apply, please visit this link.

Timbers Resorts is the developer and operator of a collection of properties in over 15 of the world's most diverse high-end destinations. The Timbers Collection includes boutique private resorts, hotels and residence clubs in some of the world's most sought-after ski, golf, leisure and beach locations. Since 1999, Timbers Resorts has been committed to being authentic, unique and respectful of the destination, focusing on family and experiences, and never compromising with regard to quality and service. Owners at properties in the Timbers Collection are granted an ownership experience with expanded benefits through a host of travel and lifestyle partners such as Sentient Jet, Hertz, BMW, Priority Pass and many more, as well as access to the Timbers Reciprocity Program and the ability to trade vacation time with other destinations in the portfolio. Current Timbers Collection properties can be found in Aspen, Beaver Creek, Cabo San Lucas, Jupiter, Kauai, Kiawah Island, Maui, Napa, Scottsdale, Snowmass, Sonoma, Southern California, Steamboat, Tuscany and Vail.

