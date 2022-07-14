Timberwolf Whiskey Launches Barrel-Aged Bourbon Brand

New company exploring regional deals to spark national distribution sales

SEATTLE, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new bourbon brand just burst onto the scene with an homage to people who favor outdoor living and a satisfying drink.

Timberwolf Whiskey is now exclusively available online at https://timberwolfwhiskey.com. The new company is in the market for regional distribution.

Timberwolf Whiskey

"Our first product was just bottled last month," said founder Rob Thomas. "Our first plan is to expand local distribution state-by-state across the country."

Timberwolf Whiskey is a 94-proof bourbon with what Thomas calls "a distinctive bold, peppery flavor for sipping straight or mixing. Being from the pacific northwest, our brand demographic is people who enjoy the outdoors, mountains and nature."

Crafted in small batches and barrel-aged, Timberwolf Whiskey's ingredients are 60% corn, 35% rye and 5% barley. "Obviously, being an aged bourbon, we do source barrels from other distillers," Thomas noted.

What inspired a Vancouver-born Canadian techie to create a new bourbon? Thomas said the idea came to him when he was on a road trip and literally came up dry.

"While road tripping through North American ski towns, I kept being disappointed at a culture that seemed to focus on cheap draught beer and cinnamon flavored whiskey shooters," he said.

"Bourbon is my favorite whiskey to drink, and it was important to me that a new product would also be something that I would enjoy," he said. "We applied our passion for mountain sports and the outdoors to create a quality whiskey that can be enjoyed after a hard day's work."

It took a few months for Thomas to perfect the formulation. But he kept working at it, determined to create a new bourbon for a market that's already booming.

"Bourbon remains a spirit that drives strong retail sales — especially in October, November, and December," according to BevAlc Insights' bourbon forecast last year.

BevAlc Insights is a resource for data and insights about the beverage alcohol industry and growing ecommerce sector.

"In 2021, the sales volume of whiskey in the United States amounted to 76 million 9-liter cases," Statista reported in February 2022.

Media Contact:

Rob Thomas

206-238-9888

[email protected]

SOURCE Timberwolf Whiskey