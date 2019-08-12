Time for a Better Forecast: ClimaCell Launches its Consumer Weather App

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever checked the forecast but still gotten caught in the rain without an umbrella? ClimaCell, the weather technology company, today launched its consumer weather app, giving users the street-by-street, minute-by-minute short-term forecasts necessary to better plan their day, avoiding wet commutes and other weather-related mishaps.

ClimaCell's app provides hyper-accurate and specific forecasts for rain, snow, temperature, humidity, cloud coverage, wind speed, and "feels like" temperatures. The app allows users to search for forecasts in locations of interest, get precipitation start and stop alerts, and shows users their own forecast 'story.' In the coming months, additional weather and weather-related conditions will be added, such as air quality. Planning features will also be added, such as the new 'forecast tracker,' which notifies users when there has been a change in a forecast of interest (want to know if it's going to rain this weekend?).

Traditional weather forecasting has not changed in decades. Today, even the best-looking apps (and your favorite weather personality) use the same repackaged governmental data, which is broad and unspecific. It is nearly impossible to make smart decisions based on 'chance of snow, this afternoon, (somewhere in) Boston.' ClimaCell takes a new approach to weather forecasting: we combine Weather-of-Things data from the connected world - from wireless signals to connected cars, airplanes, drones and IoT devices - with traditional meteorological sources and then analyze this data using proprietary, high-resolution models. The result is MicroWeather: street-by-street, minute-by-minute accuracy, which is already in use by companies worldwide, from aviation to construction, drones, transportation, utilities and outdoor events.

"It's time to restore our confidence in the forecast," said Shimon Elkabetz, CEO and Co-Founder of ClimaCell. "In a world where everything is becoming increasingly specific and customized, weather forecasts have stayed behind and are unhelpful in planning our very busy lives. Accurate forecasts allow us to better plan our days and are often the difference between a day sidetracked by bad weather and one that is planned around it. We're here to help you avoid wet commutes, unnecessarily cancelled picnics, and that wet dog smell."

ClimaCell's weather app is currently available on the AppStore for iOS devices. An Android version will be available in early September.

