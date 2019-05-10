Time For The Big Screen: Carl F. Bucherer Celebrates Premiere Of John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum In New York City

As Cool as Keanu Reeves: The Manero AutoDate In the third part of the series, retirement remains a distant dream for former contract killer John Wick. And no wonder, as a 14-million-dollar contract has been taken out on his life. But even if he cannot trust anyone else, he can always rely on his Manero AutoDate. The timeless classic model with its white dial and black leather strap is inspired by the designs of the 1960s – the same decade that produced John Wick's beloved Ford Mustang. The three-hand model with date display draws the beholder's attention to what really matters in the stainless steel case with a diameter of 38 millimeters, and the watch is always ready for action thanks to its reliable automatic caliber. What is more, the 42-hour power reserve means that superstar Keanu Reeves aka John Wick could take it off for a while without any problems – not that he has that much time to rest ...

As Elegant as Halle Berry: The Manero Peripheral

Halle Berry's character Sofia combines femininity with ruthless action. Given the actress's intensive training for the role, it is no wonder that the Manero Peripheral is so wonderfully suited to her. The elegant timepiece with 60 diamonds on the bezel is a masterpiece of feminine details and powerful mechanics. The striking stainless steel case with a diameter of 40 millimeters conceals the automatic CFB A2050 manufacture caliber, which is equipped with a peripheral rotor – an unmistakable reference to the craftsmanship and innovation of the watchmakers at Carl F. Bucherer. Furthermore, the small-seconds subdial and date display on the finely shimmering, cognac brown dial of natural mother-of-pearl guarantee absolute clarity, even when the going gets tough.



In addition to the models that appear in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the Manero AutoDate and Manero Peripheral are also available in other versions. They can be purchased at Carl F. Bucherer boutiques all around the world and in selected retail stores, and are ideal for both action heroes and all other fans of the art of Swiss, "Made of Lucerne" watchmaking.



Facts and Figures: Manero AutoDate

Reference number: 00.10908.08.13.01 Movement: Automatic, CFB 1965 caliber, diameter 26.2 mm, height 3.6 mm, 25 jewels, power reserve 42 hours Functions: Date, hour, minute, seconds Case: Stainless steel, sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, case back with sapphire crystal, water-resistant to 30 m (3 atm), diameter 38 mm, height 8.75 mm Dial: White Strap: Louisiana alligator leather in black, stainless steel pin buckle

Facts and Figures: Manero Peripheral

Reference number: 00.10917.08.83.11 Movement: Automatic, CFB A2050 manufacture caliber, diameter 30.6 mm, height 5.28 mm, 33 jewels, power reserve 55 hours Functions: Date, hour, minute, small seconds Case: Stainless steel, 60 TW VVS diamonds (0.6 carat), convex sapphire crystal with antireflective coating on both sides, case back with sapphire crystal, water-resistant to 30 m (3 atm), diameter 40.6 mm, height 11.2 mm Dial: Brown mother-of-pearl Strap: Louisiana alligator leather in brown, stainless steel pin buckle

About Carl F. Bucherer

The Carl F. Bucherer name has been synonymous with quality, innovation, and passion since 1888. Founded in Lucerne, the Swiss family business has become an internationally renowned global brand characterized by its founder's pioneering spirit and the cosmopolitan esprit of its home. Carl F. Bucherer is one of the few remaining family-owned Swiss watch manufacturers and is now headed in the third generation by Jörg G. Bucherer.



Timepieces and movements are developed and produced in the brand's own workshops in Switzerland. Milestones are the manufacturer's own movement families, which are partly driven by an external rotor – an innovation that Carl F. Bucherer was the first manufacturer to put into series production. With its exclusive watch creations, Carl F. Bucherer epitomizes high-quality Swiss craftsmanship, unmistakable style, and detailed sophistication.



Carl F. Bucherer – Made of Lucerne

