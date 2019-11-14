TIME Hosts Inaugural TIME 100 Next to Celebrate and Convene the 100 Individuals Who are Shaping the Future of Their Fields

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, TIME hosts the first-ever TIME 100 Next to celebrate the members of its inaugural TIME 100 Next list, a new expansion of the annual TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world. The event, which takes place at Pier 17 in the Seaport District of New York City, will feature performances by Camila Cabello and Maggie Rogers, on-stage interviews moderated by TIME journalists with actor and comedian Awkwafina and the President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado Quesada, honorary tributes from members of this year's list and remarks from TIME Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal and Dan Macsai, TIME Executive Editor and Editorial Director of the TIME 100.

The 2019 TIME 100 Next list, which highlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science, activism and more, was announced on November 13, and the issue is on newsstands on Friday, November 15. See the full list at time.com/time100next and see the issue's six covers at https://bit.ly/33OBckg .

Members of the TIME 100 Next attending the celebration include: Camila Cabello, Awkwafina, Chanel Miller, Emily Weiss, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, Lauren Underwood, Maggie Rogers, Ryan O'Connell, Adut Akech, Yuan Cao, Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, Camille François, Jeremy O. Harris, Jason Reynolds, Jess Morales Rocketto, Lili Reinhart, Emma Chamberlain, Mei Mei Hu, Aly Raisman, Jharrel Jerome, Kotchakorn Voraakhom, Silvia Caballero, Keke Palmer, Alexandra Rojas, Varshini Prakash, John Edmonds, Kwame Onwuachi, Ezra Miller, Liza Koshy, Paula Jofré, Wanuri Kahiu, Vanessa Luna, Magid Magid, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, Bobi Wine, Amanda Nguyen, many more.

"When we first published our TIME 100 list of the world's most influential people 15 years ago, it was dominated by individuals who rose through traditional power structures: heads of state, CEOs of public companies, actors from big-budget blockbusters, leaders of global foundations. What has been striking about more recent editions is the growing number of individuals who did not need an establishment to command international attention—people like the Parkland, Fla., students (in 2018) and Greta Thunberg (in 2019). TIME has always been a barometer of influence—and the nature of influence is changing." writes TIME Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal of the first-ever TIME 100 Next list. http://bit.ly/2NIj1XI

