Time is Running Out: If you purchased or were enrolled in a Blue Cross or Blue Shield health insurance or administrative services plan between 2008 and 2020, you must file your claim in the $2.67 billion settlement by November 5, 2021

You may be eligible to receive payment if you are an Individual , Insured Group (and their employees) or Self-Funded Account (and their employees) that purchased or were enrolled in a Blue Cross or Blue Shield health insurance or administrative services plan during one of two Settlement Class Periods. Government accounts are excluded from the Class.

The Settlement Class Period for Individuals and Insured Groups is from February 7, 2008 through October 16, 2020. The Settlement Class Period for Self-Funded Accounts is from September 1, 2015 through October 16, 2020. Dependents, beneficiaries (including minors), and non-employees are NOT eligible to receive payment. For more details about who is affected visit www.BCBSsettlement.com.

You must submit a valid claim online at www.BCBSsettlement.com or postmarked by mail no later than November 5, 2021. Claim Forms are available at www.BCBSsettlement.com or may be requested by calling (888) 681-1142.

Source: JND Legal Administration

