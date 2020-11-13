Time Manufacturing Acquires CPI Bucket Fabrication Business, Expanding BrandFX Fiberglass Division

WACO, Texas, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Time Manufacturing announced today that it has acquired CPI's fiberglass aerial lift bucket fabrication business. CPI is the industry leading manufacturer and supplier of buckets and bucket liners to the North American aerial lift market. CPI has been a long-time partner and supplier to Time Manufacturing for its brand, Versalift.

The CPI bucket fabrication business will join Time's subsidiary, BrandFX. BrandFX was acquired by Time Manufacturing in 2019, and is the North American industry leader in advanced composite service bodies, line bodies, toppers and other fiberglass components.

"Through this acquisition, we continue to offer the safest and the most reliable equipment with the lowest true cost of ownership. We look forward to extending our value proposition to this very important part of our supply chain," said Time Manufacturing Company CEO, Curt Howell. "BrandFX manufactures the best composite bodies, and through this vertical integration, we can guarantee delivery to our most important customers."

Founded in 1984, BrandFX has grown to become the world's largest producer of advanced composite service bodies, line bodies, inserts, toppers and covers. The company is focused on designing and producing premium lightweight and durable composite truck bodies that deliver the highest life cycle value available on the market. Both BrandFX and Time Manufacturing Company/Versalift are known for their lightweight, durable equipment that results in a lower true cost of ownership.

Time Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, cable placers, line bodies, service bodies, buckets, and other specialty equipment for power generation, transmission and distribution, electric utility, telecommunications, bridge inspection, light and sign, tree care and other fleet-supported industries. Working with co-ops, municipalities, government agencies and corporations through its global network of facilities and distributors, the company employs more than 1,100 associates worldwide.

