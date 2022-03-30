TIME Reveals its 2022 List of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies in the World

--See the complete 2022 TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, videos and photos: time.com/100companies

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors including health care, entertainment, technology, and more from its global network of editors and correspondents, as well as from industry experts. TIME editors then evaluated each on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success.

Of the second annual TIME100 Companies list, TIME Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal writes: "One year ago, we launched TIME Business, a new franchise devoted to exploring the growing influence of business not only on our economic lives but also as a force shaping society and our collective future.... Along the way, business has grown from a very small portion of our coverage to about one-fifth of all the content we publish. That's as it should be. From the vaccines that are pulling the world out of the worst depths of the pandemic to the unprecedented withdrawal of Western companies from Russia as a tool of war, business has never had a greater impact." https://bit.ly/3Nvc1dL

Senior editor Alex Fitzpatrick, who oversaw the creation of the list, says: "Taken together, these 100 companies­—and the executives who run them—represent the firms and leaders who are charting an essential path forward."

On Friday, April 1st at 1PM ET, TIME will host key leaders from companies featured on the new TIME100 Most Influential Companies list for a special installment of TIME100 Talks of TIME100 Talks, the virtual series that convenes leaders from every field to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world. The event will feature conversations with AMC Theater CEO Adam Aron, BlocPower founder Donnel Baird, Joro App CEO and founder Sanchali Pal and IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2022 TIME100 COMPANIES LIST:

The 2022 list features over 70 companies headquartered in the United States: Ford, Capital One, UPS, Meta, Netflix, DoorDash, Wyze, Upwork, Microsoft, Walgreens and more.

10 companies on the list are headquartered in Europe: Balenciaga, Klarna, Orsted, Spotify, Oxford Nanopore Technologies and more.

Major tech companies—including Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Meta, TikTok, IBM and more—are included on the list.

Several companies are in the financial industry, including Nubank, Klarna, Capital One and more.

The entertainment industry is also represented on the list by a range of businesses, including AMC Entertainment Holdings, Spotify, TikTok, HYBE, Netflix, Disney, Sony and more.

