TimeClock Plus Appoints Eric Thurston as CEO

Eric is an accomplished software leader, enabling many of the world's leading organizations to improve business performance with technology solutions. Most recently he served as the president and CEO of Personify, a market-leading provider of enterprise technology solutions to member-focused nonprofits to help them better engage their members, maximize revenue and optimize operations.

During Eric's nearly seven years as president and CEO of Personify, he played a key role in its success with clients, employees and investors. He successfully led Personify through a founder transition, a complete product evolution and three tuck-in acquisitions while doubling the size of the company. Prior to that, Eric served as president of Mitratech and senior vice president of operations at P2 Energy Solutions- both private equity-backed software companies.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to help scale the TimeClock Plus solutions," said Eric. "I look forward to working closely with the exceptional leadership team, employees, our clients and the team at Providence Equity Partners to strategically position the company for the future. Together we will capture the next wave of growth by driving greater momentum with our clients and partners."

"I'm pleased to partner with Eric to continue the significant success that TimeClock Plus has achieved in the last few years," said Ernie Nabors. "Eric's experience and leadership is a powerful addition to our team as the company continues to grow."

"Eric is the right person to lead TimeClock Plus into the future," said Will Hughes, Managing Director at Providence Equity Partners. "TimeClock Plus is on a positive growth trajectory and is very well-positioned to continue building on its strong momentum. I am pleased that Eric will lead the company, and excited to work with him on TimeClock Plus's next phase of growth and market leadership."

About TimeClock Plus

TimeClock Plus is an industry-leading workforce management software provider. For more than 30 years, TimeClock Plus has delivered best-in-class time and attendance solutions. TimeClock Plus has helped thousands of organizations meet their complex timekeeping, employee scheduling, leave management and other workforce needs. Today, over 60,000 customers trust TimeClock Plus' software, hardware, services, and support to transform the way they track employee time and attendance. To find out more visit: http://www.timeclockplus.com.

