Timekettle to showcase HybridComm™ Translation Technology at CES 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Timekettle is bringing the most cutting-edge translation technology HybridComm™ to this CES 2023, recently launching a video about the core technology on its official YouTube channel.

As the pioneer of translator earbuds, Timekettle has transformed the world of cross-language communication since its existence in 2016. HybridComm™ is what makes Timekettle competitive on the market. It subverts the shackles of conventional translation products by adopting an entirely different technical structure to advance our product in speech processing, simultaneous interpretation, and AI translation.

"I believe the significance of a great translation product lies beyond the technological advancement of one company over another; it is the whole interaction experience between people of different cultural and language backgrounds that fames Timekettle product great." Leal Tian, Founder & CEO of Timekettle said.

With this mission in mind, Timekettle prioritizes the user experience at all times. That's why Timekettle has invested massively to develop the world's first simultaneous translator earbuds WT2 Edge with the core technological advantage HybridComm™ technology, empowering cross-language communication with a complete hands-free, natural and fluent experience. Timekettle users include cross-border travelers and businesspersons, transnational family and friends, language educators and learners, overseas students and expats, etc.

Our HybridComm™ system consists of THREE technological advancements:

BoostClean Speech Technology (TWO PARTS)

Our VNR (Vector Noise Reduction) technology secures the sound source to be recognized only from the direction of your mouth, and we artificially fix the recording distance of the sound source. Hence, our product can record the user's voices clearly in their complete form, while eliminating the noise and interference affecting the conversation.

Our RNNVAD voice recognition algorithm automatically segments any sentences to ensure they are translated logically. In addition, after a substantial amount of AI training (length of product usage), the product will pick up only human voices to ensure the segmentation of sentences and the translation (as results) are more accurate over time. TurboFast SI Technology

We are the first and only company that successfully made receiving and sending of signals via Bluetooth possible. This technological breakthrough laid the foundation for our simultaneous interpretation experience in which our products can record, translate, and playback, all at the same time.

Data has shown our Simultaneous Interpretation Technology increased communication efficiency by up to 200% faster (more fluent). UniSmart AITP (AI Translation Platform)

Our exclusive translation solution is built on a global low-latency adaptive cloud platform with multiple servers and accelerators. We integrated the world's top translation engines that allow our products to support more than 110 languages in over 40 countries. It is one of the most accurate and stable solutions in the world.

Timekettle is thrilled to meet business and media partners at CES, you can experience the most natural, fluent and accurate translation experience ever in person:

CES Unveiled Media Event

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 5:30-8pm

Location: #522, Shoreline Exhibit Hall, Level 2, Mandalay Bay Convention Center

CES Exhibition

Date: 5-8 Jan 2023

Location: Booth 9870, AI & Robotics, North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center

About Timekettle

Established in 2016, Timekettle is an industry-leading and award-winning translation solutions provider recognized by winning numerous international awards such as CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and Japan Good Design Award. Our headquarter is located in Shenzhen, China with an operation and customer center based in Los Angeles, United States. As the top-selling brand in the translator device industry, Timekettle now has the largest market share on Amazon, serving hundreds of thousands of users in 171 countries and regions worldwide.

For further information: https://www.timekettle.co/ or contact [email protected].

