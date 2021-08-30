Timeless Podcast Company Announces New Recovery-Based Series "Breaking Anonymity" with MC Serch & Kyle Eustice

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Addiction affects one in three people either indirectly or directly. Here's another sobering statistic: Drug overdose deaths rose by close to 30 percent in the United States in 2020, hitting the highest number ever recorded. But the walls around addiction are starting to crumble and more and more people are willing to seek help.

In an effort to help diminish the stigma surrounding addiction, MC Serch and veteran music journalist Kyle Eustice have launched a new podcast series titled Breaking Anonymity.

With a focus on recovery and the gifts it can offer, Serch and his co-host (who both have a combined two decades of recovery under their belts) talk to seasoned artists, actors, skateboarders and anyone else in the recovery community who can offer a little experience, strength and hope.

Guests include Run-DMC legend Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, House of Pain's Danny Boy, professional skateboarder Brandon Novak, Talking Heads soundman Frank Gallagher, Royce Da 5'9, Mobb Deep's Havoc, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Flesh N Bone, iconic Hip Hop photographer Joe Conzo and many, many more.

Running roughly 60 minutes in length, each episode will give the guest a chance to tell their stories, no matter how raw or unfiltered. Some will make you cry, others will make you laugh… but all will inspire. Coupled with immersive sound design, each episode promises to deliver a unique opportunity to get up, close and personal with people who have truly earned the hard-won wisdom that so often comes with the journey to recovery.

Breaking Anonymity premieres on September 29, 2021 and will continue weekly with new episodes. Listen to the trailer now here and subscribe or follow across all listening platforms so you don't miss it. And check out other Timeless Podcast Company offerings including Did I Ever Tell You the One About… and Serch Says.

Media contact:

Michael Berrin

[email protected]

646-895-0901

SOURCE The Timeless Podcast Company