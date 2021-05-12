TimeRepublik Launches in US with 100K Global Members

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TimeRepublik, the world's largest timebank, has launched in the US with a brand new communities feature to help its members better create groups to share skills and services.

TimeRepublik offers a global online platform for users to provide services in exchange for TimeCoins to be used for other services on the platform. Each TimeCoin™ is worth 15 minutes no matter who you are or what service you provide. This global community has grown to 100,000 members in more than 100 countries across the globe.

The new feature will allow members to create their own community timebanks where they can more directly interact with existing friends and people they've met on the platform.

"Communities is just the latest feature we've introduced that has replicated the most exciting parts of timebanking and combined them with the scale and speed provided by the Internet," said Gabriele Donati, TimeRepublik CEO and co-founder. "Our members can now post and answer requests to the entire database, or choose to work directly with a group of friends or those with similar interests."

"I have formed working friendships with several members in other countries. I love being able to help someone who lives thousands of miles from me," said Christina, a TimeRepublik member based in California. "There are still people out there who are willing to help each other; it gives me hope for humanity."

Signing Up

Signing up is easy, and users can receive up to 20 TimeCoins when they join. Just log onto www.timerepublik.com, fill out a profile, and post your first request for help. Once you get the hang of it, you can start responding to others' requests.

Creating a Community

You can browse existing communities and join ones that appeal to you. If you feel inspired, you can easily create your own. Then you invite TimeRepublik members and even people not yet on the platform to join TimeRepublik and to join your community.

About TimeRepublik

TimeRepublik is the world's largest timebank and the first social network that actually makes you happier.

For more information on TimeRepublik, please visit www.TimeRepublik.com

