TimeTrade and Theatro Partner to Transform Customer and Associate Experience

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TimeTrade, the leading provider of Intelligent Appointment Scheduling software, and Theatro, pioneers of the world's first voice-controlled mobile app platform for the hourly workforce, today announced a new joint solution that allows the workforce-optimized apps on Theatro's conversational computing platform to seamlessly interact with TimeTrade's Intelligent Scheduling Platform.

The integration of Theatro's extensible and API-rich platform with TimeTrade's smart scheduling solution allows retail companies to provide a better customer experience by enabling a fully integrated customer booking experience and optimized workflow process using voice-driven technology.

The Container Store is the first to integrate TimeTrade with Theatro's Conversational Platform, and the storage and organization products retailer has realized an immediate improvement in its in-store communication, worker productivity, and customer engagement.

At the center of Theatro's Conversational Platform is an AI-powered Virtual Assistant, like Alexa or Siri, that intelligently connects The Container Store's closet designers with notifications of real-time TimeTrade closet consultation bookings directly in their ear. Prior to the integration, The Container Store associates had to monitor devices to watch for new, same-day, or changed appointment requests – or run the risk of missing a customer appointment.

With the new Theatro-TimeTrade platform integration, in-ear group messages are triggered when a customer books, cancels, or changes the time of a same-day consultation, allowing for faster booking notifications and labor allocation decisions. The capabilities of this joint solution will continue to develop into an even deeper application integration with robust customer experience, analytics reporting capabilities, and dashboards.

"The store of the future is data driven and with this joint solution retailers can capture, measure, and optimize appointment data and customer record information, measure staff performance efficiency, and instantly improve both operations and the customer experience," said Gary Ambrosino, CEO of TimeTrade. "Combining TimeTrade's Intelligent Appointment Scheduling platform with Theatro's Conversational Platform produces optimized customer engagement and improves the end-to-end buying experience for shoppers at The Container Store."

The Container Store has more than 4,000 associates that handle up to 16,000 appointments a month. The risk of missing an appointment and disappointing their customers has decreased exponentially through this new integration.

"That's good news for our customers as they always enter the store expecting excellent service and experience," said John Thrailkill, Executive Vice President of IT and Business Development at The Container Store. "And it's great news for us because we realize improved customer satisfaction, which inherently lifts revenue; all while being able to reallocate previously idle labor to more productive work."

"TimeTrade shares Theatro's mission to transform the experience of the forgotten hourly worker," said Chris Todd, CEO of Theatro. "Their solution integrates with our Conversational Platform to deliver differentiated value to our customers by improving the customer experience, store team engagement, resource productivity, and business performance."

About Theatro



Theatro, based in Dallas Texas, brings the advantages of IoT, wearables and new workforce-optimized apps together in a SaaS offering to provide companies in retail, hospitality and manufacturing with a new breed of mobile solutions for hourly employees. The Theatro intelligent assistant and mobile apps connect hourly employees to each other and to critical enterprise applications; with Theatro, employees stay focused on the customer, without having to look at a screen to access information. Theatro's solution enables employees to play their role in providing an incredible customer experience while increasing sales, employee productivity, conversion rates and operational profitability. For more information, visit www.theatro.com.

About TimeTrade



TimeTrade helps leading brands optimize engagement through all phases of the customer relationship. TimeTrade's Intelligent Appointment Scheduling platform harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to improve meeting scheduling strategies through real-time customer insights, producing better meetings and higher growth businesses. With TimeTrade customers outpace their peers by nearly 3x. Thousands of businesses—including leading banks, retailers, and software companies—use TimeTrade to deliver the personalized attention expected by today's on-demand consumers. Learn more at www.timetrade.com.

