TIMEX Brings Back Bestselling Marlin®
THREE NEW COLORWAYS INTRODUCED INCLUDING THE FIRST MARLIN® DESIGNED FOR WOMEN IN EXCLUSIVE LIMITED EDITION COLLABORATIONS WITH TODD SNYDER AND MR. PORTER
MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timex, a global leader in watchmaking for over 160 years, is introducing three new styles of Timex's best-selling 1960's Marlin® watch. The contemporary reissue collection of the sleek mid-century original is a collaboration between Timex, Todd Snyder and Mr. Porter. The latest drop will feature exclusive new color palettes and for the first time ever, a design specifically made for women.
The 2017 reissue of the classic Timex Marlin was an instant hit; the new editions will initially be offered in even rarer quantities, making it a must have for watch enthusiasts.
The Gentleman's Standard now extends to the Ladies Choice. This reissue of our classic 1960s timepiece pairs the purity and pleasure of a hand-wound mechanical movement with the timeless sophistication of a sleek design; now available with rose-gold tone details and a white leather strap. Sold exclusively on timex.com.
New for men, hot on the heels of the Marlin Blackout, the Timex x Todd Snyder Marlin Mesh — the latest collaboration in the brands' ongoing partnership — is an elevated yet sporty take on the gentleman's standard, with its stainless-steel case, silver-tone dial and stainless-steel mesh band.
While Mr. Porter brings elegant flair to the Marlin making a classic and refined look that is made for sipping martinis with a show-stopping gold tone case, silver-tone dial that is paired perfectly with a black lizard grain leather strap.
Timex® Marlin® Women's
Timex.com Exclusive - $199
Hand-Wound Movement
Stainless Steel Case with Rose-Gold Tone Finish
Silver-Tone Dial
Domed Acrylic Crystal
Genuine Leather White strap
Water Resistant to 30M
34mm Case Size / 18mm Lug Width
Available at timex.com
Timex® Marlin®
TODD SNYDER Colorway - $209
Hand-Wound Movement
Stainless Steel Case
Silver-Tone Dial
Domed Acrylic Crystal
Stainless Steel Mesh Band
Water Resistant to 30M
34mm Case Size / 18mm Lug Width
Available at ToddSnyder.com, The Todd Snyder flagship store on Madison Square, New York and at timex.com
Timex® Marlin®
MR. PORTER Colorway - $199
Hand-Wound Movement
Stainless Steel Case with Gold-tone Finish
Silver-Tone Dial
Domed Acrylic Crystal
Genuine Leather Strap with Black Lizard Grain Pattern
Water Resistant to 30M
34mm Case Size / 18mm Lug Width
Available at MR. PORTER and timex.com
All three new Marlin Colorways launch September 17, 2018 on timex.com, and select styles through TODD SNYDER and MR. PORTER.
About Timex Group
Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, Timex IRONMAN®, Timex Expedition, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace and Versus.
