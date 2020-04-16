TiMi Studios Launches Global Phenomenon Arena of Valor in Russia and MENA Territories Today

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global games developer TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, released Arena of Valor in Russia as well as throughout Middle Eastern and North African territories (MENA) today, introducing new players to the world's premiere mobile MOBA. Arena of Valor was previously available on the App Store or Google Play in 82 countries or regions. With newly-launched servers in MENA, Russia and South Asia, it's expanded its reach to another 67 countries and regions.

The impending launch advances TiMi's commitment to Arena of Valor's growing community of 200 million registered players, bringing new regions into its international player base as month-over-month playtime continues to rise following TiMi's widespread optimizations to the game in late 2019.

"Our understanding of the MOBA genre and our capabilities in competitive game development have given us a great advantage in the globalized value chain - we've been at the front end of high quality, high fidelity core game development for the mobile platform," said Ray Ning, executive producer of Arena of Valor. "Leveraging our expertise, which is nurtured in China and proven in 82 countries and regions, we're constantly investing in competitive games and working with players around the world to push the standard of the global mobile game industry to the next level."

The Arena of Valor community has also solidified the game as the leading mobile esports experience. More than 40 million hours have been streamed by fans between the game's major tournaments, Arena of Valor World Cup and Arena of Valor International Championship, alone, with the former standing as the most watched mobile esports competition in 2019 according to data firm Esports Charts.

Arena of Valor is a fast-paced MOBA that's both accessible to first-time lane pushers and compelling in depth to top-tier competitors. Its intuitive interface allows mobile gamers to enjoy the thrill of strategic battles on the go across a range of match types without compromising the MOBA genre's excitement and signature action.



For more information on Arena of Valor in North America, download the game on Android or iOS devices for the latest updates via in-game announcements. You can also join the global AoV community on Discord , Facebook and Twitter .

Players in MENA can join their new local community on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ArenaofValorMENA/ ) while those in Russia can join the new VK channel ( https://vk.com/arenaofvalorofficial ).

TiMi Studios

TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is a leading global video game development team headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Chengdu, China. TiMi strives to create high quality, high fidelity and highly accessible games across a wide variety of genres. Founded in 2008, TiMi has developed a string of hit titles including Honor of Kings, QQ Speed, CrossFire: Legends, Arena of Valor and most recently, Call of Duty: Mobile. To learn more about TiMi, follow us on Twitter @timistudios and Facebook @timistudiosofficial .

