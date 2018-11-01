Timicoin/TimiHealth Supports Consumer Ownership and Control of Personal Healthcare Data

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timicoin/TimiHealth, a healthcare Blockchain-as-a-Service company reaffirms its commitment to deliver tools to the marketplace that empowers individuals to own, control and monetize their personal healthcare and related data.

On Sunday, November 11th 60 minutes reporter Steve Croft aired a story entitled "Your Data". It placed a spotlight on how European Law known as the General Data Protection Regulation or the GDPR as it's come to be known serves to protect the personal data of Europeans and returns control of it over to them.

1"The default under the European system is you're not allowed to use someone else's data unless you have a justification. And the result of that is that you have rights, like a right that -- you walk up to a company and say, "Delete everything you have about me." You have a right to access so you can say, "I want to have a copy of everything you have about me." And all of these little elements in the law, overall, are meant to give you that power over your data that in an information society we should probably have."

In the United States there exists none of those protections. Large technology companies know this and have built entire business models around the quest to gather any and all data about every person they possibly can, to be used any way they see fit.

At the start of that same 60 minutes segment Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple said, "This is surveillance. And these stockpiles of personal data serve only to enrich the companies that collect them."

In the absence of policy controls that will rein in technology companies and prohibit them from using and monetizing our personal data, Timicoin/TimiHealth sees blockchain as the game-changing technology that places the data back in the hands of individual consumers.

"We see there are technology steps we can and are taking now that will shift the controls back to where they belong, with each and every consumer rather than large corporations," stated Joyce Lignell Chairman for Timicoin/TimiHealth. "Shifting the paradigm is the passion that propels this team forward."

The Blockchain-as-a-Service Platform provides decentralized healthcare data which can be accessed instantly from anywhere in the world. Timicoin/TimiHealth is a patent-pending solution to securing patient data, while providing unprecedented portability.

