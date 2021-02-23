Timken Recognized Among World's Most Ethical Companies® for 11th Time

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, has earned a spot among the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the 11th time. Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, announced Timken and the rest of its 2021 honorees today.

"This recognition reflects the ethical mindset of our 17,000-plus global associates and our ongoing commitment to growing our collective knowledge, advancing our sustainability efforts and promoting leadership inside and outside of our company," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "We apply our engineering and systems thinking to not only our products and services, but also how we support our communities as a global industrial leader."

This year, 135 honorees from 22 countries and 47 industries earned a spot on the list. Timken is among eight companies honored in the industrial manufacturing category.

To compile the list, Ethisphere assesses a company's culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

"Timken continues to earn the trust of stakeholders through its commitment to leading with ethics and integrity," said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. "Earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation for a remarkable 11th time underscores Timken's unwavering commitment to the highest values and helping to advance the communities it calls home. Congratulations to everyone at Timken for this incredible accomplishment."

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

