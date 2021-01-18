Timken to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on Feb. 4
Jan 18, 2021, 07:00 ET
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will release its 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Thursday, Feb. 4, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.
Conference Call:
Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Dial-In: 800-458-4121
or 323-794-2093
(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)
Conference ID: Timken's 4Q Earnings Call
Or Click to Join: http://tmkn.biz/3rYiKC8
Conference Call Replay:
Replay Dial-In available through
Feb. 18, 2021:
888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820
Replay Passcode: 7727792
Live Webcast:
About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.
Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]
Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]
