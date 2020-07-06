Timken to Announce Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Aug. 3

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will release its second-quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, Aug. 3, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

Conference Call:

Monday, Aug. 3, 2020

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Dial-In: 800-458-4121

Or +1 323-794-2093

(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)

Conference ID: Timken's 2Q Earnings Call


Conference Call Replay:

Replay Dial-In available through 

Aug. 17, 2020:

888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820

Replay Passcode: 9220599


Live Webcast:

http://investors.timken.com

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKRwww.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]

