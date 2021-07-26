Timken to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Aug. 2
Jul 26, 2021, 07:00 ET
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will release its second-quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, Aug. 2, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.
|
Conference Call:
|
Monday, Aug. 2, 2021
|
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|
Live Dial-In: 800-458-4121
|
or 313-209-6672
|
(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)
|
Conference ID: Timken's Q2 Earnings Call
|
Or Click to Join: https://tmkn.biz/3hnSA8J
|
Conference Call Replay:
|
Replay Dial-In available through
|
Aug. 16, 2021:
|
888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820
|
Replay Passcode: 2739012
|
Live Webcast:
About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries. Timken is recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and both America's Best Employers and America's Best Employers for New Graduates by Forbes.
Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]
Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]
SOURCE The Timken Company
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article