Timken to Host and Webcast Investor Day on Dec. 12 in New York City

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will host an Investor Day for representatives of the investment community in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The conference will feature presentations by Richard G. Kyle, president and chief executive officer, Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and other members of the Timken senior leadership team. The event will include a question and answer session.

Presentation materials and a live webcast of the event will be available for download at http://investors.timken.com the morning of the event. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the same website for two weeks following the event.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.6 billion in sales in 2018 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 35 countries.

