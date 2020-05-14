Timken to Participate in the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.