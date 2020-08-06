TimkenSteel Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Results

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST), a leader in customized alloy steel products and services, today reported second-quarter 2020 net sales of $154.0 million and a net loss of $15.3 million. In the same quarter last year, net sales were $336.7 million with net loss of $11.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter of 2020 was $5.7 million compared with adjusted EBITDA(1) of $16.9 million in the same quarter last year. The positive adjusted EBITDA in second-quarter 2020 was achieved through aggressive cost reduction actions to help offset significantly weaker demand.

"Thanks to the exceptional efforts of the TimkenSteel team, I am encouraged that we were able to safely deliver positive EBITDA and cash flow for the quarter despite historic weak demand. We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our employees while focusing on the needs of our customers as we all navigate to a new normal," said Terry L. Dunlap, interim chief executive officer and president. "The organization continued to execute the profitability improvement and cash generation initiatives deployed earlier in the year while rapidly implementing a host of additional cost reduction actions as the impacts of COVID-19 became clear. We remain focused on taking actions to improve our profitability and generate positive free cash flow while effectively serving our customers. At the end of the second quarter, our cash balance remained at a high level, and we have ample liquidity to meet the current needs of our business."

SECOND QUARTER OF 2020 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Net sales of $154.0 million decreased 54 percent and 41 percent compared with the prior-year and sequential quarters, respectively. The decline in sales was primarily a result of the dramatic reduction in market demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the decline in sales compared with the prior-year quarter was impacted by a 29 percent decrease in our average raw material surcharge per ton as a result of lower scrap and alloy prices.

of decreased 54 percent and 41 percent compared with the prior-year and sequential quarters, respectively. The decline in sales was primarily a result of the dramatic reduction in market demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the decline in sales compared with the prior-year quarter was impacted by a 29 percent decrease in our average raw material surcharge per ton as a result of lower scrap and alloy prices. Ship tons of 108,700 declined 56 percent from the prior-year second quarter as a result of lower demand across all end markets, especially in automotive markets, which experienced significant COVID-19-related production disruptions during the quarter.

of 108,700 declined 56 percent from the prior-year second quarter as a result of lower demand across all end markets, especially in automotive markets, which experienced significant COVID-19-related production disruptions during the quarter. Manufacturing costs were favorable compared with the prior-year and sequential quarter primarily from significant cost reduction actions, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of weak demand on production levels and fixed cost leverage.

costs were favorable compared with the prior-year and sequential quarter primarily from significant cost reduction actions, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of weak demand on production levels and fixed cost leverage. SG&A expense of $16.8 million was $3.4 million lower than the prior-year second quarter and $6.6 million lower sequentially primarily driven by reduced employee costs as a result of the company's restructuring and COVID-19-related cost reduction actions.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, TimkenSteel employees have worked together to maintain a safe operating environment while continuing to effectively service customers. Employees have strictly followed guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Department of Labor and Ohio Department of Health, and the company's COVID-19 task force has worked closely with local health departments where the company operates.

To help offset the economic uncertainty and expected decline in demand, the company implemented aggressive actions to reduce operating expenses, conserve cash and maximize liquidity. In the second quarter, the company's COVID-19-related actions saved approximately $7 million in cash and reduced administrative expenses by approximately $5 million.

CASH AND LIQUIDITY

Operating cash flow was $16.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, benefiting from cost reduction actions and a number of systemic managed working capital efficiency initiatives. Year-to-date, the company generated nearly $80 million in cash from operating activities. This level of cash generation, in a challenging demand environment, enabled the company to maintain a higher-than-historical level of cash and cash equivalents of $75.5 million as of June 30, 2020 with no additional borrowings on its credit facility during the second quarter. Total available liquidity (available borrowing capacity plus cash and cash equivalents) was $251.9 million at June 30, 2020.

OUTLOOK

The extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic remains uncertain, as does its impact on the overall economy and TimkenSteel's customers. For that reason, the company will not provide guidance on shipments and earnings for the third quarter.

The company expects its planned capital expenditure spending to be between $15 million and $20 million in 2020, a reduction from the previous outlook of a maximum of $25 million.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

(in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Net sales

$ 154.0



$ 336.7



$ 413.6



$ 707.7

Cost of products sold



158.0





321.9





409.8





664.5

Gross Profit



(4.0)





14.8





3.8





43.2

Selling, general & administrative expenses (SG&A)



16.8





20.2





40.2





43.5

Restructuring charges



0.3





3.6





0.9





3.6

Impairment charges and loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets



(0.9)





1.8





(3.2)





1.8

Other expense (income), net



(8.1)





(0.2)





(5.4)





(2.9)

Earnings (Loss) Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) (1)



(12.1)





(10.6)





(28.7)





(2.8)

Interest expense



3.0





4.2





6.2





8.4

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes



(15.1)





(14.8)





(34.9)





(11.2)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



0.2





(2.9)





0.3





(2.8)

Net Income (Loss)

$ (15.3)



$ (11.9)



$ (35.2)



$ (8.4)



































Net Income (Loss) per Common Share:































Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.34)



$ (0.27)



$ (0.78)



$ (0.19)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (2)

$ (0.34)



$ (0.27)



$ (0.78)



$ (0.19)





































































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



45.0





44.8





44.9





44.7

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



45.0





44.8





44.9





44.7



(1) EBIT is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense and income taxes. EBIT is an important financial measure used in the management of the business, including decisions concerning the allocation of resources and assessment of performance. Management believes that reporting EBIT is useful to investors as this measure is representative of the company's performance. (2) Common share equivalents for shares issuable for equity-based awards and common share equivalents for shares issuable upon the conversion of outstanding convertible notes, were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 because the effect of their inclusion would have been anti-dilutive.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

June 30, 2020



December 31, 2019

ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 75.5



$ 27.1

Accounts receivable, net of allowances



63.6





77.5

Inventories, net



206.4





281.9

Deferred charges and prepaid expenses



1.9





3.3

Assets held for sale



2.1





4.1

Other current assets



5.6





7.8

Total Current Assets



355.1





401.7



















Property, plant and equipment, net



595.4





626.4

Operating lease right-of-use assets



18.5





14.3

Pension assets



20.4





25.2

Intangible assets, net



11.2





14.3

Other non-current assets



3.1





3.3

Total Assets

$ 1,003.7



$ 1,085.2



















LIABILITIES















Accounts payable

$ 48.1



$ 69.3

Salaries, wages and benefits



19.4





13.9

Accrued pension and postretirement costs



3.0





3.0

Current operating lease liabilities



7.0





6.2

Convertible notes, net



81.0





—

Other current liabilities



11.4





19.9

Total Current Liabilities



169.9





112.3



















Convertible notes, net



—





78.6

Credit agreement



60.0





90.0

Non-current operating lease liabilities



11.5





8.2

Accrued pension and postretirement costs



223.0





222.1

Deferred income taxes



0.9





0.9

Other non-current liabilities



11.4





10.0

Total Liabilities



476.7





522.1

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Additional paid-in capital



840.7





844.8

Retained deficit



(336.7)





(301.5)

Treasury shares



(17.5)





(24.9)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



40.5





44.7

Total Shareholders' Equity



527.0





563.1

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,003.7



$ 1,085.2



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

CASH PROVIDED (USED)































Operating Activities































Net income (loss)

$ (15.3)



$ (11.9)



$ (35.2)



$ (8.4)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:































Depreciation and amortization



16.8





17.9



35.4





35.7

Amortization of deferred financing fees and debt discount



1.4





1.2





2.7





2.5

Impairment charges and loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets



(0.3)





1.8





(3.2)





1.8

Deferred income taxes



0.1





—





0.3





(0.2)

Stock-based compensation expense



1.6





1.6





3.6





3.8

Pension and postretirement expense (benefit), net



(3.2)





1.5





4.9





3.3

Pension and postretirement contributions and payments



(0.7)





(1.1)





(3.2)





(3.5)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:































Accounts receivable, net



31.3





4.9





13.9





17.0

Inventories, net



34.1





30.1





75.5





3.3

Accounts payable



(43.9)





(19.6)





(17.2)





(50.3)

Other accrued expenses



(7.6)





(10.9)





(2.0)





(22.3)

Deferred charges and prepaid expenses



1.7





0.8





1.4





0.9

Other, net



0.1





(0.3)





3.0





(1.2)

Net Cash Provided (Used) by Operating Activities



16.1





16.0





79.9





(17.6)

Investing Activities































Capital expenditures



(6.7)





(7.9)





(9.6)





(12.3)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment



0.6





—





8.4





—

Net Cash Provided (Used) by Investing Activities



(6.1)





(7.9)





(1.2)





(12.3)

Financing Activities































Proceeds from exercise of stock options



—





—





—





0.2

Shares surrendered for employee taxes on stock compensation



(0.1)





—





(0.3)





(1.0)

Repayments on credit agreements



—





(5.0)





(30.0)





(10.0)

Borrowings on credit agreements



—





10.0





—





40.0

Net Cash Provided (Used) by Financing Activities



(0.1)





5.0





(30.3)





29.2

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents



9.9





13.1





48.4





(0.7)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



65.6





7.8





27.1





21.6

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$ 75.5



$ 20.9



$ 75.5



$ 20.9



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow(1) to GAAP Net Cash Provided (Used) by Operating Activities:

This reconciliation is provided as additional relevant information about the company's financial position. Free cash flow is an important financial measure used in the management of the business. Management believes that free cash flow is useful to investors because it is a meaningful indicator of cash generated from operating activities available for the execution of its business strategy.





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

(Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Net Cash Provided (Used) by Operating Activities

$ 16.1



$ 16.0



$ 79.9



$ (17.6)

Less: Capital expenditures



(6.7)





(7.9)





(9.6)





(12.3)

Free Cash Flow

$ 9.4



$ 8.1



$ 70.3



$ (29.9)



(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided (used) by operating activities less capital expenditures.

Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss)(2) to GAAP net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(1) to GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019





Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share and other adjusted items referred to below are financial measures not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and a reconciliation of these financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented. Management believes this data provides investors with additional useful information on the underlying operations and trends of the business and enables period-to-period comparability of the company's financial performance.





Three months ended June 30, 2020

(Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

Net income (loss)



Cost of products sold



Restructuring charges



Impairment

charges and

loss (gain)

on sale or disposal of assets



SG&A



Other expense (income), Net



Income tax (benefit) expense (2)



Diluted earnings (loss) per share(1)

As reported

$ (15.3)



$ 158.0



$ 0.3



$ (0.9)



$ 16.8



$ (8.1)



$ 0.2



$ (0.34)

Adjustments:(3)































































Gain on sale of TMS assets



(1.0)





—





—





1.0





—





—





—





(0.02)

Restructuring charges



0.3





—





(0.3)





—





—





—





—





0.01

TMS inventory write-down



3.1





(3.1)





—





—





—





—





—





0.07

Gain from remeasurement of benefit plans



(1.9)





—





—





—





—





1.9





—





(0.04)

Business transformation costs



0.5





—





—





—





(0.5)





—





—





0.01

As adjusted

$ (14.3)



$ 154.9



$ —



$ 0.1



$ 16.3



$ (6.2)



$ 0.2



$ (0.31)





Three months ended June 30, 2019

(Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

Net income (loss)



Restructuring charges



Impairment

charges and

loss (gain)

on sale or disposal of assets



Other expense (income), Net



Income tax (benefit) expense (2)



Diluted earnings (loss) per share(1)

As reported

$ (11.9)



$ 3.6



$ 1.8



$ (0.2)



$ (2.9)



$ (0.27)

Adjustments:(3)















































Loss on abandonment of long-lived assets



1.6





—





(1.6)





—





—





0.04

Restructuring charges



3.6





(3.6)





—





—





—





0.08

Loss from remeasurement of benefit plans



4.4





—





—





4.4





—





0.10

As adjusted

$ (2.3)



$ —



$ 0.2



$ 4.2



$ (2.9)



$ (0.05)



(1) Common share equivalents for shares issuable upon the conversion of outstanding convertible notes and Common share equivalents for shares issuable for equity-based awards for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, were excluded from the computation of adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share because the effect of their inclusion would have been anti-dilutive. (2) These adjustments have a $0 net tax effect, since the company has Net Operating Loss carryforwards. (3) Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding, as applicable, adjustments listed in the table above.

Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss)(2) to GAAP net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(1) to GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019





Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share and other adjusted items referred to below are financial measures not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and a reconciliation of these financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented. Management believes this data provides investors with additional useful information on the underlying operations and trends of the business and enables period-to-period comparability of the company's financial performance.





Six months ended June 30, 2020

(Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

Net income (loss)



Cost of products sold



SG&A



Restructuring charges







Impairment

charges and

loss (gain)

on sale or disposal of assets



Other expense (income), Net



Income tax (benefit) expense (2)



Diluted earnings (loss) per share(1)

As reported

$ (35.2)



$ 409.8



$ 40.2



$ 0.9







$ (3.2)



$ (5.4)



$ 0.3



$ (0.78)

Adjustments:(3)



































































Loss on sale of scrap processing facility



0.1





—





—





—









(0.1)





—





—





—

Gain on sale of TMS assets



(4.2)





—





—





—









4.2





—





—





(0.09)

Restructuring charges



0.9





—





—





(0.9)









—





—





—





0.02

Accelerated depreciation and amortization



1.6





(1.6)





—





—









—





—





—





0.04

Loss from remeasurement of benefit plans



7.6





—





—





—









—





(7.6)





—





0.17

Faircrest plant asset disposal, net of recovery



(0.1)





—





—





—









(0.2)





0.3





—





—

Business transformation costs



0.5





—





(0.5)





—









—





—





—





0.01

TMS inventory write-down



3.1





(3.1)





—





—









—





—





—





0.07

As adjusted

$ (25.7)



$ 405.1



$ 39.7



$ —







$ 0.7



$ (12.7)



$ 0.3



$ (0.56)





Six months ended June 30, 2019

(Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

Net income (loss)



Cost of products sold







Restructuring charges





Loss (gain)

on sale or disposal of assets



Other expense (income), Net



Income tax (benefit) expense (2)



Diluted earnings (loss) per share(1)

As reported

$ (8.4)



$ 664.5











$ 3.6







$ 1.8



$ (2.9)



$ (2.8)



$ (0.19)

Adjustments:(3)



































































Loss on abandonment of long-lived assets



1.6





—













—









(1.6)





—





—





0.04

Restructuring charges



3.6





—













(3.6)









—





—





—





0.08

Loss from remeasurement of benefit plans



4.4





—













—









—





4.4





—





0.10

As adjusted

$ 1.2



$ 664.5











$ —







$ 0.2



$ 1.5



$ (2.8)



$ 0.03



(1) Common share equivalents for shares issuable upon the conversion of outstanding convertible notes and Common share equivalents for shares issuable for equity-based awards for the six months ended June 30, 2020, were excluded from the computation of adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share because the effect of their inclusion would have been anti-dilutive. (2) These adjustments have a $0 net tax effect, since the company has Net Operating Loss carryforwards. (3) Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding, as applicable, adjustments listed in the table above.

Reconciliation of Earnings (Loss) Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT)(1), Adjusted EBIT(3), Earnings (Loss) Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)(2) and Adjusted EBITDA(4) to GAAP Net Income (Loss):

This reconciliation is provided as additional relevant information about the company's performance. EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important financial measures used in the management of the business, including decisions concerning the allocation of resources and assessment of performance. Management believes that reporting EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as these measures are representative of the company's performance. Management also believes that it is appropriate to compare GAAP net income (loss) to EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



Three Months Ended March 31,

(Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

2020



2019



2020



2019



2020

Net income (loss)

$ (15.3)



$ (11.9)



$ (35.2)



$ (8.4)



$ (19.9)











































Provision (benefit) for income taxes



0.2





(2.9)





0.3





(2.8)





0.1

Interest expense



3.0





4.2





6.2





8.4





3.2

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) (1)

$ (12.1)



$ (10.6)



$ (28.7)



$ (2.8)



$ (16.6)

EBIT Margin (1)



(7.9) %



(3.1) %



(6.9) %



(0.4) %



(6.4) %









































Depreciation and amortization



16.8





17.9





35.4





35.7





18.6

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (2)

$ 4.7



$ 7.3



$ 6.7



$ 32.9



$ 2.0

EBITDA Margin (2)



3.1 %



2.2 %



1.6 %



4.6 %



0.8 % Adjustments:







































Loss on abandonment of long-lived assets



—





(1.6)





—





(1.6)





—

Loss on sale of scrap processing facility



—





—





(0.1)





—





(0.2)

Gain on sale of TMS assets



1.0





—





4.2





—





3.2

Restructuring charges



(0.3)





(3.6)





(0.9)





(3.6)





(0.6)

Accelerated depreciation and amortization (EBIT only)



—





—





(1.6)





—





(1.6)

Gain (loss) from remeasurement of benefit plans



1.9





(4.4)





(7.6)





(4.4)





(9.5)

Faircrest plant asset disposal, net of recovery



—





—





0.1





—





0.1

Business transformation costs



(0.5)





—





(0.5)





—





—

TMS inventory write-down



(3.1)





—





(3.1)





—





—

Adjusted EBIT (3)

$ (11.1)



$ (1.0)



$ (19.2)



$ 6.8



$ (8.0)

Adjusted EBIT Margin (3)



(7.2) %



(0.3) %



(4.6) %



1.0 %



(3.1) % Adjusted EBITDA (4)

$ 5.7



$ 16.9



$ 14.6



$ 42.5



$ 9.0

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (4)



3.7 %



5.0 %



3.5 %



6.0 %



3.8 %

(1) EBIT is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense and income taxes. EBIT Margin is EBIT as a percentage of net sales. (2) EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA Margin is EBITDA as a percentage of net sales. (3) Adjusted EBIT is defined as EBIT excluding, as applicable, adjustments listed in the table above. Adjusted EBIT Margin is Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net sales. (4) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding, as applicable, adjustments listed in the table above. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Calculation of Total Liquidity(1):

This calculation is provided as additional relevant information about the company's financial position.

(Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

June 30, 2020



December 31, 2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 75.5



$ 27.1



















Credit Agreement:















Maximum availability

$ 400.0



$ 400.0

Suppressed availability(2)



(159.9)





(103.0)

Availability



240.1





297.0

Credit facility amount borrowed



(60.0)





(90.0)

Letter of credit obligations



(3.7)





(3.8)

Availability not borrowed

$ 176.4



$ 203.2



















Total liquidity

$ 251.9



$ 230.3



(1) Total Liquidity is defined as available borrowing capacity plus cash and cash equivalents. (2) As of June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, TimkenSteel had less than $400 million in collateral assets to borrow against.

ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) WALKS

(Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

2019 2Q vs.

2020 2Q



2020 1Q vs.

2020 2Q

Beginning Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 17



$ 9

Volume



(27)





(17)

Price/Mix



4





8

Raw Material Spread



1





(4)

Manufacturing



7





3

Inventory Reserve



(1)





(1)

SG&A



4





7

Other



1





1

Ending Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 6



$ 6



(1) Please refer to the Reconciliation of Earnings (Loss) Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT), Adjusted EBIT, Earnings

(Loss) Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Income (Loss).

Reconciliation of Base Sales by end market sector to GAAP Net Sales by end-market sector:

The tables below present base sales by end-market sector, which represents a financial measure that has not been determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Base sales by end-market sector is defined as net sales by end-market sector excluding raw material surcharges. Base Sales by end-market sector is an important financial measure used in the management of the business. Management believes presenting base sales by end-market sector is useful to investors as it provides additional insight into key drivers of base sales such as base price and product mix.

Quarterly End Market Sector Sales Data (Dollars in millions, tons in thousands)





































Three Months Ended June 30, 2020





Mobile



Industrial



Energy



Other



Total

Tons



32.7





63.2





9.1





3.7





108.7











































Net Sales

$ 36.1



$ 98.0



$ 14.6



$ 5.3



$ 154.0

Less: Surcharges



6.7





14.6





2.2





0.8





24.3

Base Sales

$ 29.4



$ 83.4



$ 12.4



$ 4.5



$ 129.7











































Net Sales / Ton

$ 1,104



$ 1,551



$ 1,604



$ 1,432



$ 1,417

Surcharges / Ton

$ 205



$ 231



$ 241



$ 216



$ 224

Base Sales / Ton

$ 899



$ 1,320



$ 1,363



$ 1,216



$ 1,193















































Three Months Ended June 30, 2019





Mobile



Industrial



Energy



Other



Total

Tons



110.3





86.4





31.0





20.4





248.1











































Net Sales

$ 135.3



$ 124.3



$ 54.1



$ 23.0



$ 336.7

Less: Surcharges



32.1





27.4





12.0





6.4





77.9

Base Sales

$ 103.2



$ 96.9



$ 42.1



$ 16.6



$ 258.8











































Net Sales / Ton

$ 1,227



$ 1,439



$ 1,745



$ 1,127



$ 1,357

Surcharges / Ton

$ 291



$ 317



$ 387



$ 313



$ 314

Base Sales / Ton

$ 936



$ 1,122



$ 1,358



$ 814



$ 1,043



(Dollars in millions, tons in thousands)





































Six Months Ended June 30, 2020





Mobile



Industrial



Energy



Other



Total

Tons



121.5





144.4





27.5





28.7





322.1











































Net Sales

$ 133.8



$ 211.3



$ 39.8



$ 28.7



$ 413.6

Less: Surcharges



23.3





33.4





6.4





7.1





70.2

Base Sales

$ 110.5



$ 177.9



$ 33.4



$ 21.6



$ 343.4











































Net Sales / Ton

$ 1,101



$ 1,463



$ 1,447



$ 1,000



$ 1,284

Surcharges /Ton

$ 192



$ 231



$ 232



$ 247



$ 218

Base Sales / Ton

$ 909



$ 1,232



$ 1,215



$ 753



$ 1,066















































Six Months Ended June 30, 2019





Mobile



Industrial



Energy



Other



Total

Tons



223.1





188.9





62.4





34.6





509.0











































Net Sales

$ 279.5



$ 271.3



$ 114.9



$ 42.0



$ 707.7

Less: Surcharges



69.6





62.5





24.5





11.0





167.6

Base Sales

$ 209.9



$ 208.8



$ 90.4



$ 31.0



$ 540.1











































Net Sales / Ton

$ 1,253



$ 1,436



$ 1,841



$ 1,214



$ 1,390

Surcharges / Ton

$ 312



$ 331



$ 392



$ 318



$ 329

Base Sales / Ton

$ 941



$ 1,105



$ 1,449



$ 896



$ 1,061



