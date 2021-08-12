TimkenSteel Elects Two New Independent Directors

"Both Ellis and Ken are proven leaders who possess broad and deep experience within their areas of expertise," said Ron Rice, chairman of TimkenSteel's board. "Their varied experiences, which are rooted in optimizing organizational performance, complement TimkenSteel's strategic priorities and strengthen the board's shared knowledge in several key areas of emphasis."

Garcia is a proven entrepreneur whose expertise encompasses business and product development, marketing, technology, legal, finance and M&A transactions. In his current role, he assists Q2 Software's board of directors and executive leadership team with long-term planning related to M&A, talent and its product roadmap. Previously, Garcia co-founded and served as president of PrecisionLender, and co-founded and served as CEO of Halo Technologies, Inc. Earlier in his career, he was a member of Ecovation, Inc.'s executive management team as chief financial officer and general counsel. He holds a juris doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law and a bachelor's degree from Cornell University.

Jones is an influential sustainability leader experienced in developing, deploying and executing strategies to improve and sustain business performance. Prior to serving in his current role, Jones served in various leadership positions at Goodyear, including senior director of global environmental, health, safety and sustainability; manufacturing director for race tire manufacturing; and finance director of its North American Tire division, overseeing manufacturing, purchasing and supply chain. Earlier in his career, he also served as the finance director of office property and casualty insurance at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. He holds a master's degree in business operational excellence from The Ohio State University and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Hampton University.

ABOUT TIMKENSTEEL CORPORATION

TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products in Canton, OH serving demanding applications in automotive, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and manufactured components. In the business of making high-quality steel primarily from recycled materials for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 1,900 people and had sales of $831 million in 2020. For more information, please visit us at www.timkensteel.com.

