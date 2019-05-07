Timothy Batchelor Named Chief Executive Officer of Convergence Film Capital

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Convergence Film Capital (CFC) unanimously voted today to name Timothy Batchelor to be Chief Executive Officer of the consortium led by Convergence Partners effective immediately. CFC is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, and exclusively focuses on print and advertising financing of feature film productions. In his role as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Batchelor will be responsible for the strategy and operations of the CFC consortium and its subsidiaries. He will fill this new role, while maintaining his current positon within Convergence Partners.

"Tim's vision and strategy have been essential ingredients to the continued success of Convergence Partners. CFC could not be in better hands, as it serves to compliment the wider entertainment and media strategy of Convergence Partners. Tim has a proven track record of crafting leading-edge solutions for our stakeholders, and has gained a tremendous amount of respect in the entertainment industry for holding his ground, when necessary, to accomplish the goals of our stakeholders," said Jill Brown, Managing Director, Convergence Film Capital.

"Convergence Partners relies on the strength of its affiliates to accomplish its mission across the industries in which we operate. Tim taking the helm of CFC will allow that affiliate to work seamlessly with our firm as we engage on a growing number of film and television projects in the markets in which we operate. The Board's unanimous vote today was a tremendous vote of confidence of not only Tim's leadership, but of the overall direction of our firm in this unprecedented period of growth, since each consortium member has a tremendous amount at risk in this industry," added Shawn Beswick, Co-Founder, Convergence Partners.

Convergence Film Capital maintains a presence in each of the firm's market facing offices in the Caribbean Community, Singapore, and Dubai. CFC plans on expanding its role within the firm's overall entertainment strategy by exploring opportunities in both production and distribution later this year.

Convergence Partners was co-founded by Timothy S. Batchelor and Shawn L. Beswick in 2009. The firm does not accept or manage capital from or on behalf of outside investors, and no securities offering is being made related to the firm's activities. All transactions are through and for the exclusive benefit of the personal accounts of those members assigned to a specific project. More information is available at https://www.convergence-partners.org.

SOURCE Convergence Partners