Timothy Kastrinelis Promoted to Vice President, National Partnerships at Purchasing Power®

"In his new, expanded role, Tim will focus on growing our business with the largest, most important national brokerage and consulting firms, which represent more than 30% of our current clients and drive the majority of Demand for our corporate business," said Wilbert. "Since joining us in 2019, he has demonstrated remarkable ability to successfully develop and strengthen relationships at the senior executive level across the top employee benefit consulting organizations. We look forward to his shepherding further expansion of our program among industries whose employee base can directly benefit from Purchasing Power."

Prior to joining Purchasing Power in 2019 as national director, partnership development, Kastrinelis served as senior vice president, partnership development at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company where he helped lead the employee benefits division to achieve unprecedented new business growth nationally with market-leading client retention results. Over the course of his career, Kastrinelis has held a number of senior positions including leadership of the northeast region for Prudential's group benefits operation and the New England region for Canada Life. He also has served in sales leadership roles with Lincoln Financial, Principal Financial Group, and Confederation Life.

Kastrinelis earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Colby College in Waterville, Maine. Additionally, he is a member of the Disability Management Employers Coalition (DMEC), the New England Employee Benefits Council (NEEBC), and The Employee Benefits Leadership Forum.

Purchasing Power, LLC, is an Atlanta-based voluntary benefit company celebrating 20 years as the leading employee purchase program for consumer products and services through payroll deduction. Helping employees achieve financial flexibility, Purchasing Power is available to millions of people through large companies including Fortune 500s, associations and government agencies. Purchasing Power is a Flexpoint Ford, LLC company. For more information, visit www.corp.purchasingpower.com

