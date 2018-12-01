Timothy W. Evanston Joins Smiley Wang-Ekvall

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Law firm Smiley Wang-Ekvall – leaders in business bankruptcy, insolvency and reorganization law; business litigation; and real estate transactions – has added Associate Timothy W. Evanston to its high-demand insolvency and business litigation team.

"As the business community relies upon us more and more for our unparalleled connections and insights into the region's diverse and complex bankruptcy needs, it's essential that we add top talent like Timothy to meet the demands," said Partner Lei Lei Wang Ekvall. "Tim has been focused on becoming a great bankruptcy lawyer since early in his law school career; we are thrilled to have him as part of the team."

Evanston received his undergraduate degree in political science from the University of California, Irvine in 2012, where he graduated cum laude, and received his law degree in 2016 from the University of California, Los Angeles.

As a law student, Evanston served as senior managing editor of the Pacific Basin Law Journal, and worked as a legal intern for the U.S. Trustee Program of the Department of Justice.

After law school, Evanston served a judicial clerkship to the Honorable Theodor C. Albert, United States Bankruptcy Judge for the Central District of California, from September 2016 to March 2017. From August 2017 to August 2018, he served a judicial clerkship to the Honorable Robert N. Kwan, United States Bankruptcy Judge for the Central District of California.

