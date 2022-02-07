Tina Moore Joins Raise as Director of Project Management

"I couldn't be more delighted to take on this next chapter of my career with Raise," remarked Moore. "The entire company is incredibly forward-thinking as a data-driven brokerage with a powerful platform, and I know that this is an area where my background and skillset can further advance our client offering."

Moore will lead management of client build-outs, while driving excellence and cost savings throughout the construction lifecycle for clients in Silicon Valley and beyond. With two and a half decades of project management experience focused on lab, clean rooms and offices, she has produced award-winning projects. Prior to joining Raise, Moore served as Senior Project Manager at Newmark for the last decade where she provided strategic commercial real estate oversight to one of the world's leading technology companies.

With the addition of Moore, the firm has more than doubled the team throughout Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, and Denver since 2020. Raise has high growth targets for 2022 as it expands across the country, serving clients from publicly traded companies like Palantir and Twitch to high growth startups like Notion and Envoy.

"Tina represents the caliber of leadership that we're establishing at Raise," stated Kyla Brennan, EVP and Head of Project Management. "She has delivered some of the most complex build-outs in the country throughout her career. We are confident that she will cultivate a team in Silicon Valley to drive creative solutions for our clients and create long lasting partnerships."

For more information about Raise, visit https://www.raise.work/.

About Raise

Founded in 2016 in San Francisco with additional offices in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, and Denver, Raise is a technology-enabled brokerage pairing expert brokers and workplace leaders with powerful technology to provide companies the best service in finding and managing their workplace. In just a few years, Raise has helped hundreds of leading startups and high growth companies, including Palantir, Envoy, Notion, Brex, Afterpay, and many more. For more information, visit raise.work.

SOURCE Raise Commercial Real Estate