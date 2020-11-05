Tina Sessions Joins Antitrust Practice at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that Justina "Tina" Sessions has joined the firm as a partner in the San Francisco office. She will be a member of the antitrust practice.

A litigator focused on antitrust and IP matters, Sessions has counseled individual clients and steered joint defense groups through high-stakes antitrust cases and complex patent disputes. Throughout her career, she has worked with clients ranging from small start-ups to Fortune 500 companies to help them navigate, negotiate, and win business-critical disputes with competitors and enforcement authorities. She has tried cases to verdict and handled evidentiary hearings, appeals, and other contested matters in courts around the country.

"Tina is an accomplished litigator who has earned praise from clients and her colleagues in the trial bar for representing innovative companies in complex disputes with significant issues at stake," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini. "Our antitrust practice is constantly engaged in high-profile matters involving important questions of law and business that can impact entire industries, particularly in the technology and life sciences sectors. With her impressive background and experience, Tina is a great addition to our antitrust team, and we're excited to welcome her to the firm."

Prior to joining Wilson Sonsini, Sessions was a partner at trial litigation boutique Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP in San Francisco, which she first joined as an associate in 2011, before being promoted to partner in 2018. Earlier in her career, she clerked for the Honorable Mary Beck Briscoe, chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, from 2010 to 2011, and the Honorable Claire V. Eagan, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, from 2009 to 2010.

"I am thrilled to join the talented antitrust team at Wilson Sonsini, which I know to be one of the leading antitrust practices worldwide," said Sessions. "I look forward to collaborating with the firm's world-class attorneys in all practice areas to represent clients in trials and other critical disputes."

Sessions received her J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School in 2009, graduating magna cum laude, and her B.A. degree from Yale University in 2004. She is admitted to practice in California and federal courts around the country.

Based in New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Brussels, the highly regarded antitrust practice at Wilson Sonsini advises clients with respect to mergers and acquisitions, criminal and civil investigations by government agencies, antitrust litigation, and issues involving intellectual property, consumer protection, and privacy. The firm's antitrust litigators have successfully represented clients in defense of antitrust claims seeking large damages awards and in cases that raise novel and complex intellectual property issues, including claims challenging IP licensing practices, standard-setting activities, and patent pools. The internationally recognized practice has been involved in several of the most important antitrust matters of the past decade and has obtained favorable antitrust outcomes for clients as diverse as Mylan, Google, Twitter, Live Nation, Netflix, Trulia, Seagate, Nuance, Coca-Cola, Glencore, The McClatchy Company, Brocade, Pixar, Micron, and Autodesk.

