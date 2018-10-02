Tina's Wish Raises $2 Million for Ovarian Cancer Research at its Annual Benefit

Jay spoke passionately about the work of the Tina's Wish researchers during his acceptance speech:

"The doctors and scientists are making progress and someday soon, if they have sufficient funding, they will find that early detection screen," said Jay. "When they do, ovarian cancer will be something that will be talked about historically – as an illness that 'used to kill' many, but no longer does. That day is not far away and every one of us in this room can be part of that historic achievement."

Tina's Wish honors the memory of Tina Brozman, former chief judge of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2007. Since its inception, Tina's Wish has raised over $11 million for scientific research into the early detection and prevention of ovarian cancer.

With respect to the foundation's focus on early detection, Tina's Wish funded researcher Dipanjan Chowdhury, PhD of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, remarked:

"It's so important that early detection gets the place it deserves in cancer research. There's a lot of focus on drug discovery, sophisticated methods of surgery, and they're all super important, but early detection seems to be the stepchild of cancer biologists."

Most ovarian cancer patients are diagnosed at advanced stages due to subtle symptoms and the lack of an effective early detection method. Statistically, the five-year survival rate for women diagnosed at Stage III/IV is only 27%. The five-year survival rate for women diagnosed at Stage I is 92%, demonstrating that tools for early detection are critical.

