TINECO PRESENTS NEW INNOVATIONS IN FLOOR CARE, KITCHEN, AND PERSONAL CARE AT CES 2023

SEATTLE, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco , a global leader in intelligent home appliances, is slated to unveil various innovations for the home spanning across floor care, kitchen, and personal care at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, January 5th – January 8th.

Originating in 1998 as a company with a vision to make life easier by manufacturing powerful vacuums, Tineco has since pioneered the first-ever smart cordless stick vacuum and innovated significantly in the floor care industry. Today, with millions of products sold across its portfolio on a global scale, Tineco has quickly developed into a leader in innovative home technology.

Committed to innovating ever-evolving technology for the home that elevates our daily lives, Tineco's CES launches are advanced problem-solvers that easily get challenging and timely home-related tasks done. The latest intelligent solutions each feature the brand's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, enhancing user experience whether cleaning, cooking, or blow drying.

Floor Care

FLOOR ONE S7 Pro: An expansion to Tineco's wet/dry vacuum lineup, this new flagship introduction delivers an optimized cleaning experience with its advanced engineering features, including the SmoothPower self-propulsion system, novel dual-edge cleaning roller, and enhanced scraper technology to keep rollers even cleaner.

An expansion to Tineco's wet/dry vacuum lineup, this new flagship introduction delivers an optimized cleaning experience with its advanced engineering features, including the SmoothPower self-propulsion system, novel dual-edge cleaning roller, and enhanced scraper technology to keep rollers even cleaner. FLOOR ONE S7 Steam: Building upon the capabilities of wet-dry vacuums, the S7 Steam cordless floor washer adds the ability to sanitize surfaces naturally and effectively with the addition of Steam mode.

Building upon the capabilities of wet-dry vacuums, the S7 Steam cordless floor washer adds the ability to sanitize surfaces naturally and effectively with the addition of Steam mode. PURE ONE AIR Pet: Made to clean quick messes effortlessly, PURE ONE AIR Pet weighs less than 2.5 lbs. and features a ZeroTangle brush head, PureCyclone technology, and Tineco's proprietary iLoop Smart Sensor technology.

Kitchen

CHIERE ONE: Tineco's CHIERE ONE cooker guides each step of the cooking process with video and audio displayed on a 7" touch screen and boasts an Intelligent Heating System, Feeding System, Weighing System, and a One-Touch Self-Cleaning mode to offer a hassle-free cooking experience.

Personal Care

MODA ONE 2.0: The newest addition to Tineco's beauty portfolio, MODA ONE 2.0 is a more powerful hair dryer featuring smart sensors that automatically adjust heat and airflow to speed drying time plus increased negative ion production to prevent hair damage.

"Tineco is excited to be back at CES and showcasing our newest and most popular products in floor care, kitchen, and personal care on our largest scale to date," said Todd Manegold, General Manager of North America, Tineco. "We're proud to celebrate this momentous accomplishment for the brand. As we enter 2023, we look forward to continually innovating, exploring trending categories, and propelling our growth as an intellectual technology company."

Visit booth #51221 in the Venetian Expo for on-site demonstrations of Tineco's exceptional floor care and kitchen innovations. To learn more about Tineco, please visit https://us.tineco.com/ .

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

