Tint World® announces Nicholas Sherman as front-end developer

"It's been great joining the Tint World family and being able to make a difference on a daily basis," Sherman said. "I started my career with a 500-person firm and was just another number there. Here I'm a central part of the team and am dedicated to helping our company and franchisees succeed in the years ahead."

As front-end developer, Sherman is responsible for an ongoing redesign and overhaul of the Tint World® website to make it faster, more responsive and fluid, and more robust. He also assists the marketing department with email campaigns, newsletters, and other promotions.

"Nick is an awesome addition to our headquarters team," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "His technical expertise and experience will ensure that our website – the public face of our brand – provides the easiest, best and most up-to-date informational and e-commerce experience for site visitors. His contributions are vital to the future growth of the franchise."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

