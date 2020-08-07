Tint World® continues comprehensive Florida coverage with new Boca Raton store

"Mike and I recognize the strong market for Tint World® that exists here in Boca Raton," Rogers said. "The quality of the products and services the company provides for auto and boat owners is the best in the industry, and they also lead in training and sales and marketing support for franchisees."

Tint World® Boca Raton, Florida offers a full range of products and services, including window tinting, advanced driver-assistance systems, car stereo upgrades, custom wheel and tire packages, mobile electronics, nano ceramic coatings, paint protection films, security systems and color-change vehicle wraps.

"Mike Rogers and Mike Halperin have shown us that they're knowledgeable, experienced and passionate about the Tint World® brand," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "They're great additions to the Tint World® family, and we're looking forward to seeing their success in Boca Raton."

Tint World® Boca Raton, Florida is located at 2600 NW 2nd Ave., Boca Raton, FL 33431. For additional information, call (561) 408-0777 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/fl/boca-raton-006/.

About Tint World

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become the leading franchise provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com and www.TintWorldFranchise.com. You can also like them on Facebook.

