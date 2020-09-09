Tint World® continues unprecedented growth with fifth North Carolina location

"North Carolina has proven to be a great location for the Tint World® franchise, and we're excited to continue that track record of success," said Roy Morelock. "We chose Tint World® because of the exceptional level of hands-on support the company provides to new franchise owners. They truly give franchise owners the tools we need to prosper and grow. Now, we're ready to create some sleek custom looks and meet the automotive styling needs of Charlotte-Matthews residents!"

The newest North Carolina location will be open from Monday through Saturday in order to offer a full range of automotive styling and safety services to residents of Charlotte-Matthews and the surrounding area. Services include window tinting and paint protection film, as well as car stereo and mobile electronics installation.

"We're growing worldwide, and this is illustrated with each new Tint World® location," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "We've had several successful stores open this year, and we're looking forward to seeing Roy and Erica succeed as well. It's a great feeling to share in the success of our new franchisees."

The new store is located at 9129 Monroe Road Ste 100, Charlotte-Matthews, NC 28270 and they can be reached at (704) 941-3058. For more information on all the products and services Tint World® Charlotte-Matthews provides, visit their website at https://www.tintworld.com/locations/nc/charlotte-matthews-084.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheel and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection film, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

