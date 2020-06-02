Tint World® expands Florida reach with new Port Charlotte location

"Our experience with Tint World® has been overwhelmingly inviting and positive," Michelle Mays said. "After working in retail management for several years, I understand how people want to feel when they are looking for a product or service. Tint World® focuses on the overall experience of auto styling and offers customers a pleasant environment to visit for window tinting and other services."

Tint World® Port Charlotte, Florida will provide a full range of the following automotive styling and safety services:

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

Paint Protection Films

Window Tinting

Car Stereo Upgrades

Mobile Electronics

Residential and Commercial Window Film

"Michelle is a customer service expert who has spent years making customers smile," said Charles Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Michelle and Chris are passionate about providing the Tint World® experience to the people of Port Charlotte. They are focused on building their business in a way that supports the local community."

The all-new Tint World® Port Charlotte store is located at 2000 Tamiami Trail #217-218, Port Charlotte, FL 33948-2182. For more information, call (941) 229-6055.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com and www.TintWorldFranchise.com. You can also like them on Facebook.

