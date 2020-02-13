Tint World® expands Houston reach with new Humble location

"Tint World® offers great franchisee support, and it's the best option out there in aftermarket auto services," Chad Bailey said. "I found Tint World® after leaving the corporate world and I find joy offering our customers a fun experience with auto styling and giving back to my community."

Tint World® of Humble will provide a full range of automotive styling and safety services, including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems and car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film.

"Chad and Rene are passionate owners and a great representation of the Tint World® family," said Charles Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "They recognized a demand for auto styling services in the area that was greatly unmet. They take pride in the impact that they have had in their community."

The all-new Tint World® of Humble store is located at 8090 FM 1960 Rd E, Humble, TX 77346-1765. For more information, call (832) 995-0622.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

