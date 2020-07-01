Tint World® expands into greater Toronto area with Pickering location

Tint World® Pickering offers a full range of products and services, including mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, car stereo upgrades, window tinting, custom wheels and tire packages, paint protection films, nano ceramic coatings and much more.

"We've been steadily expanding into Canada, and the Pickering store is a great addition to the Tint World® family," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Rob's enthusiasm for the industry and his drive are going to ensure this new location is an asset to our brand and his community. He's worked hard to get this store open, and that determination is going to lead to a great deal of success for him."

The all-new Tint World® of Pickering store is located at 1735 Bayly Street, Unit 5, Pickering, Ontario L1W3G7. For more information, call (647) 496-1563 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/on/pickering-4005/.



About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services. Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

888-944-8468

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World

