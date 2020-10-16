Tint World® expands to Iowa with newest location

"We are happy to bring a great franchise like Tint World® to Iowa and our local community," Earl Macleod said. "Tint World® allows us to bring quality auto styling services to the citizens of Urbandale in a way they haven't seen before."

Tint World® Urbandale will provide a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, vehicle wraps, ceramic coating, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems, car stereo upgrades, work truck upfitting, and residential and commercial window film installation.

"The new Iowa location allows us to continue our rapid expansion throughout the United States, and we believe Earl and Shirley Macleod have the passion to make it a success," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "They will be great additions to the Tint World® family."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheel and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection film, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

888-944-8468

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World