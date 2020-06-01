Tint World® expands Virginia service with new Sterling location

Tint World® Sterling, Virginia will provide a full range of products and services, including:

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

Car Stereo Upgrades

Custom Wheel and Tire Packages

Industry-Leading Accessories

Mobile Electronics

Nano Ceramic Coatings

Paint Protection Films

Security Systems

Vehicle Wraps

Window Tinting

"LeRoy is an excellent addition to our team," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "He's knowledgeable with our products and services, and he has exceptional customer service skills. We look forward to seeing his positive contributions to the brand."

The all-new Sterling franchise is located at 42750 Trade West Drive, Sterling, Virginia 20166. For additional information, call (703) 436-4900.

About Tint World

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become the leading franchise provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com and www.TintWorldFranchise.com. You can also like them on Facebook.

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

888-944-8468

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World