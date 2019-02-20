Tint World® Honored by Franchise Gator for Fourth Consecutive Year

"I can't take all the credit for our continued placement on these lists for four years in a row," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World®. "Much of our success belongs to the men and women who have joined the Tint World® family by becoming franchisees, and that family is continuing to grow rapidly. We've built a great team, and this recognition showcases the hard work and passion they put into the Tint World® brand every single day."

Franchise Gator, an online franchise database and directory founded in 2002, ranks franchise systems through a careful review that includes an evaluation of Franchise Disclosure Documents and other information. The list is intended to guide prospective franchisees toward opportunities with strong growth potential and stability. The Franchise Gator website was created to provide an educational experience for prospects, allowing them to research various companies while helping them learn the basics of franchising.

"Placement on these lists is a vote of confidence in Tint World®," Bonfiglio said. "There are a lot of options out there for a potential franchisee, and it can be difficult to navigate. We appreciate Franchise Gator and the fact they're making the process simpler. We also appreciate their nod to our continued growth. The coming year is going to be a big one for Tint World, and we hope to make it five years in a row on this list."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

For more information about Franchise Gator, visit https://www.franchisegator.com/.

For more information on Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ and national franchise business opportunities available now, visit http://tintworldfranchise.com/.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(800) 767-8468

Charles.Bonfiglio@tintworld.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Tint World

Related Links

http://www.tintworld.com

